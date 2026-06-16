Trump’s awkward reaction to birthday gift from Germany’s Merz at G7 goes viral | Watch

US President Donald Trump became the center of attention during the G7 summit after his reaction to a birthday gift from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sparked buzz on social media.

Video from the exchange showed Trump briefly shaking the German leader’s hand before appearing to turn away. (AP, AFP)

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The moment unfolded Tuesday ahead of a working session at the summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, where Merz presented Trump with a Germany national soccer team jersey customized with the words “TRUMP 47” on the back.

The exchange went viral after video footage showed what many viewers described as an awkward interaction between the two leaders.

Merz surprises Trump with personalized jersey

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{{^usCountry}} Trump, who turned 80 on Sunday during the summit, was approached by Merz while cameras were rolling before the leaders’ meeting began. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump, who turned 80 on Sunday during the summit, was approached by Merz while cameras were rolling before the leaders’ meeting began. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Holding up the jersey, Merz reportedly asked Trump, “Do you know what that is?” before revealing the customized name and number printed on the back of the shirt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Holding up the jersey, Merz reportedly asked Trump, “Do you know what that is?” before revealing the customized name and number printed on the back of the shirt. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Video from the exchange showed Trump briefly shaking the German leader’s hand before appearing to turn away. Merz then seemed to re-engage him by saying, “So, this is yours,” while handing over the gift. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Video from the exchange showed Trump briefly shaking the German leader’s hand before appearing to turn away. Merz then seemed to re-engage him by saying, “So, this is yours,” while handing over the gift. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump later called Merz back to pose for photographs as he held the jersey for cameras. After a brief silence during the photo opportunity, Trump responded, “That’s great,” before folding the shirt beside him.

Social media reacts to ‘awkward’ moment

Clips of the interaction spread across social media platforms, with many users debating Trump’s body language and reaction.

Some users described the moment as uncomfortable, while others joked that the exchange looked staged for cameras. Several online comments also mocked the apparent silence during the photo session, with one user writing that “everyone looks embarrassed.”

Others suggested Trump appeared unimpressed by the gift despite eventually posing with the jersey.

Also Read: First meet in 16 months: Modi and Trump exchange pleasantries at G7 Summit

G7 summit

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The viral exchange came amid diplomatic tensions at the G7 summit, where leaders have been discussing Ukraine, Iran, global security and economic issues.

According to The Mirror US, Trump has recently clashed with several European leaders, including Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron, over international policy matters.

Despite the tense atmosphere, Trump struck an optimistic tone during meetings at the summit, telling reporters he believed “a lot of great things are going to happen in the Middle East right now.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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