Trump's Fall from Grace: Read the list of felonies Trump is guilty of

Former President Donald Trump is convicted of all 34 felonies charged against him in the Hush Money trial, just days before him being elected as a nominee for US elections 2024. In the history of the US, Trump became the first former president to be convicted in a court case. Trump is charged with criminal felonies of falsifying the business records in order to manipulate the results of US elections in 2016. As the world waits for the final sentence, let us understand the felonies Trump is charged with and what it means. Former US President found guilty for all 34 felonies charged against him(AFP)

Trump charged with 34 felonies: Explained

Here is a breakdown of 34 felonies charged against the former US President. As reported by NPR, he is guilty of 11 of 11 charges for invoices of legal services which include 11 invoices from Michael Cohen identified as an official record of Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust dated on various dates from February 14, 2017 to December 01, 2017.

The next set of charges against Trump includes checks paid for legal services and he is guilty on 11 out of 11 charges with evidence of the checks and check counterfoils for Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust Accounts numbered 000138, 000147, 002740, 002700, 002741, 002781, 002821, 002908, 002944, 002980 and 003006. These were dated between February 14, 2017 to December 05, 2017.

The last set of charges filed against Trump includes Ledger entries for legal expenses and he is guilty on 12 out of 12 charges. The entries were found in the Detail General Ledger for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, bearing voucher numbers 842457, 842460, 846907, 858770, 855331, 858772, 861096, 863641, 868174, 872654, 876511 and 877785. The entries followed the timeline of invoices by Michael Cohen, from February 14, 2017 to December 01, 2017.

Trump Hush Money trial: The final sentence

The final sentencing, as said by New York Judge Juan Merchan, is set to be announced barely five months before this year’s elections on July 11, 2024. while Trump remained silent during the verdict, “This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people. They know what happened, and everyone knows what happened here” he told reporters outside the courtroom.

Trump currently faces the maximum sentence of 4 years in prison but as a first time white collar offender he might just receive a probation period.