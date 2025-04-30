Trump's first 100 days: Full list of major campaign promises

US President Donald Trump’s had made a lot of big promises for the White House and the nation during his election campaign last year. Donald Trump made a lot of big promises during his election campaign last year. (AFP)

Here are a few of them -

Immigration

- Conduct the largest deportation program in U.S. history – On November 3, 2024, Trump said “The day I take the oath of office, the migrant invasion ends.”

- End the constitutional right to birthright citizenship – On July 1, 2023, Trump said “I will sign on Day 1 an executive order ending automatic citizenship for the children of illegal aliens.”

- Bar a “flood” of refugees from Gaza – On October 16, 2023, Trump said “Under no circumstances should we bring thousands of refugees from Hamas-controlled terrorist epicentres like Gaza to America. We just can't do it.”

- On October 12, 2023, Trump promised to revoke the student visas of pro-Hamas protesters and “radical anti-American and anti-Semitic foreigners.”

- Immediately begin “ideological screening” for all immigrants – On October 16, 2023, Trump said “If you empathize with radical Islamic terrorists and extremists, you’re disqualified.”

Taxes

- On September 5, 2024, Trump said “Cut the corporate tax rate to 15% from 21% “solely for companies that make their product in America.”

- Make expiring tax cuts permanent – On May 25, 2024, Trump said “I will make the Trump tax cuts - the biggest in the history of our country – we will make them permanent tax cuts.”

- On November 4, 2024, Trump said “We will have no tax on tips.”

- Eliminate taxes on Social Security – On July 31, 2024, Trump posted on Truth Social “SENIORS SHOULD NOT PAY TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY!”

- Eliminate taxes on overtime pay – On September 12, 2024, Trump said “That gives people more of an incentive to work.”

- On November 4, 2024, Trump said “I will make interest on car loans fully tax-deductible.”

Energy

- Abolish Biden-era auto emissions rules Trump calls an "electric vehicle mandate" – On July 18, 2024, Trump said “I will end the electric vehicle mandate on Day 1.”

- Terminate state emissions waivers, like California's, that seek to limit sales of gas-powered cars.

- On September 5, 2024, Trump promised to declare a national energy emergency to spur more drilling, pipelines, refineries, power plants and reactors and “a massive increase in domestic energy supply.”

- Withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, a global pact to address climate change – Trump said “President Trump will once again exit the horrendously unfair Paris Climate Accords.”

Education

- On August 3, 2024, Trump promised to Cut federal money to schools that push “critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content onto the shoulders of our children.”

- Cut money to any schools that have a vaccine or mask mandate – On July 31, 2024, Trump said “I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate.”

- Close the Education Department – On September 7, 2024, Trump said “We will ultimately eliminate the federal Department of Education and send education back to the states.”

Other than these few promises, he promised several diplomatic changes and changes in foreign policies, such as trying to settle the Russia-Ukraine war and also to “Tariff the hell out of countries that have been taking advantage of us.”

For healthcare, he also promised that he wants the government or insurance companies to cover in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment.

On October 25, 2024, he also promised to release the remaining classified and redacted files on former President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.