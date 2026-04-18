Trump's JD Vance-like moment with Erika Kirk triggers backlash: 'His interactions with women…'

A brief on-stage interaction between Donald Trump and Erika Kirk has triggered backlash online after a video from a rally in Phoenix went viral. The moment occurred during the “Build the Red Wall” event hosted by Turning Point USA at Dream City Church.

After Kirk introduced Trump with praise, he leaned in and kissed her on the cheek.(Reuters)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After Kirk introduced Trump with praise, he leaned in and kissed her on the cheek, drawing applause from attendees but sparking controversy online.

As clips spread across X, reactions ranged from dismissive to critical. One user wrote, “Every single one of his interactions with women makes my skin crawl."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Who is going to tell him that she isn’t 12 anymore?” one comment read, while another referenced a previous viral moment involving JD Vance and Kirk, writing: “Well she was welcoming JD’s advances… maybe the actual Pres. could do better?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Who is going to tell him that she isn’t 12 anymore?” one comment read, while another referenced a previous viral moment involving JD Vance and Kirk, writing: “Well she was welcoming JD’s advances… maybe the actual Pres. could do better?” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} At the same time, some users described the incident as “hardly a kiss,” while others accused critics of exaggerating or “making up perverted things out of nothing,” as cited by International Business Times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, some users described the incident as “hardly a kiss,” while others accused critics of exaggerating or “making up perverted things out of nothing,” as cited by International Business Times. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Neither Trump nor Kirk has publicly addressed the backlash surrounding the kiss. There has been no statement from Trump’s campaign or Turning Point USA clarifying the nature of the interaction. JD Vance comparison resurfaces {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neither Trump nor Kirk has publicly addressed the backlash surrounding the kiss. There has been no statement from Trump’s campaign or Turning Point USA clarifying the nature of the interaction. JD Vance comparison resurfaces {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The backlash has drawn comparisons to a viral 2025 interaction between Kirk and JD Vance, when the two shared a hug at a public event that sparked rumors.

Also Read: Druski’s Erika Kirk parody goes viral again as she appears with Trump at TPUSA Phoenix rally

The visuals prompted varied responses from people back then. An individual wrote, “How would you describe these moments between Erika Kirk and JD Vance last night?” Another added, “Is Erika Kirk and JD Vance’s greeting appropriate?”

During an interview, Erika opened up about the hug with Vance: “Please. So for those of you who know me, I never. Whoever is like hating on a hug who needs a hug themselves, I will give you a free hug anytime you want to hug. My love language is touch, if you will.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON