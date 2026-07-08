Trump's Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool: What are the legal battles over renovation? Lawsuit, arrests explained

The renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has become the center of multiple legal disputes, with the Trump administration facing a federal lawsuit over the project while prosecutors pursue criminal cases against several people accused of vandalizing the historic landmark.

Visitors look at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, July 7, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

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The controversy began after President Donald Trump announced plans in late April to renovate the 2,028-foot Reflecting Pool on the National Mall, calling it "terrible" and "filthy."

He said the work could be completed for less than $2 million in time for celebrations marking the United States' 250th anniversary.

According to The Hill, the project was completed during the first week of June but ultimately cost more than seven times Trump's estimate. The renovation included waterproofing the pool's base, repairing leaking joints and repainting its interior "American flag blue."

Why did the renovation spark controversy?

Within days of reopening, the Reflecting Pool developed visible problems.

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{{^usCountry}} Algae blooms spread across the water, giving it a green appearance, while flakes of the newly applied paint began peeling off and floating on the surface. The Interior Department deployed hydrogen peroxide and nanobubble technology in an effort to control the algae, but the measures reportedly failed to resolve the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Algae blooms spread across the water, giving it a green appearance, while flakes of the newly applied paint began peeling off and floating on the surface. The Interior Department deployed hydrogen peroxide and nanobubble technology in an effort to control the algae, but the measures reportedly failed to resolve the issue. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: What's happening to the Reflecting Pool? Blue material peels off after Trump-ordered renovation

The discovery of multiple dead ducks in and around the pool prompted the Center for Biological Diversity to call for an investigation into whether cleanup chemicals, peeling paint or toxic algae played a role.

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As criticism mounted, the Trump administration blamed the problems on vandalism. Trump alleged that someone had poured chemicals into the water and cut a more than 300-foot slit in the pool's liner.

"They went down with probably a box cutter or a very sharp razor of some kind or a knife, and they cut, and then they started ripping it up," Trump said in the Oval Office. "You know why? Because they're sick people."

However, Wayne Carmichael, a biological sciences professor at Wright State University, disputed that explanation, telling PBS News: "It is absolutely impossible that anyone could have inoculated that pool and shown an effect in literally hours. Absolutely a silly notion."

What lawsuits and criminal cases are underway?

The legal fight is unfolding on two fronts.

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The Cultural Landscape Foundation and its founder, Charles Birnbaum, have filed a federal lawsuit arguing the renovation violated both the National Historic Preservation Act and the National Environmental Policy Act by moving forward without the required review process.

In an amended complaint, the plaintiffs argued that the Reflecting Pool's ongoing problems are the result of the administration's "rushed and poorly conceived plans."

Also Read: Donald Trump blames 'vandalism' after admitting 'real problems' with $14.2M Reflecting Pool makeover

The Justice Department has defended the project, arguing it qualified as routine maintenance requiring only a streamlined consultation. US District Judge Carl John Nichols has given the government until July 17 to file a motion seeking dismissal of the lawsuit.

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Separately, the Trump administration has pursued criminal cases against people accused of damaging the renovated pool.

Among them is former US Olympic canoeist David Hearn, who has been indicted on felony destruction of property charges after prosecutors alleged he damaged part of the pool's liner. Hearn has denied wrongdoing, with his attorneys arguing the case is being used to "provide political cover" for the administration.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has defended the renovation, calling the work "fantastic" while confirming that the same contractor will carry out repairs to the Reflecting Pool, as investigations into both the damage and the project's approval continue.