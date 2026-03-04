Trump's niece Mary L Trump reacts to Iran schoolgirls photo: 'I defy anybody to justify this'
Donald Trump’s niece, Mary L. Trump, has publicly denounced his Iran war, saying that the conflict will cost “untold lives and untold billions of dollars.”
President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary L. Trump, has publicly denounced his Iran war, saying that the conflict will cost “untold lives and untold billions of dollars.” She has also reacted to a photo of rows of freshly dug graves in Minab, southern Iran, where 165 primary school girls were buried after a strike hit their school.
“I defy anybody to justify this,” she wrote, sharing the photo on X.
Mary’s comments come as Operation Epic Fury resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which Trump announced in a Truth Social post, calling him “one of the most evil people in History”. Khamenei died shortly after the United States launched Operation Epic Fury, a major military operation with the strikes targeting key Iranian military sites, including missile facilities, naval bases, and locations near Khamenei’s office.
‘Our allies are already suspicious of us’
Mary alleged in her blog that her uncle launched a war without justification.
“This war is going to cost untold lives and untold billions of dollars,” she wrote. “And it’s going to cost us something else as well: whatever is left of our reputation.”
“Our allies are already suspicious of us,” she continued, adding that nations would no longer be able to trust the US.
Mary also noted that “there is also the distinct possibility that the situation will spiral completely out of control because the idiot who started it in the first place understands nothing of what is required to contain it.”
She also called out Trump in a scathing X post, writing, “We are in a war of Donald's choosing. Scores of Iranian children are dead; six American service members are dead. The depraved man responsible for those deaths went on a tangent about his gold curtains and his $400 million ballroom because those are his priorities.”
Mary, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s older brother, often criticizes his uncle and his policies. She previously alleged that her uncle bears some blame for Charlie Kirk’s murder.
“Political violence and the rhetoric that drives it are almost entirely on the side of the Republican Party, and no person is more responsible for it than Donald Trump,” Mary, 60, wrote Thursday in her The Good in Us Substack at the time. “We have arrived here in large part because this country has been purposefully and maliciously divided against itself because of the rhetoric coming from Donald Trump and the Republican Party.”
