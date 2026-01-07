Search
Wed, Jan 07, 2026
Trump's ‘pink’ hair at House GOP retreat sparks buzz, social media asks, ‘did he dye?’

Shamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jan 07, 2026 03:43 am IST

Trump outlined GOP midterm plans at the Kennedy Center, but social media buzzed over his hair appearing pink—likely due to lighting, not dye.

President Donald Trump addressed House GOP members at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, laying out the GOP's course for the upcoming midterm election. Among other things, the color of Trump's hair sparked a lot of buzz with speculation that he may have dyed it pink.

President Donald Trump addresses a House Republican retreat at The John F. Kennedy Center.(Getty Images via AFP)
The 78-year-old's hair had a pinkish hue as he spoke Tuesday for an hour at the Kennedy Center. Many users noticed it and posted about it on social media speculating if Trump has dyed his hair. However, it is likely that a red light was reflecting on the President's blonde hair making appear pinkish.

“Orange guy debuts new pink hair. Like most things he does, it clashes horribly with the American flag,” wrote one user.

“Trump has an Orange face and Pink hair. Just watching the address on Sky News,” wrote another.

“Jan 6th happened … is a blight on this country … and Donald Trump’s hair looks pink today,” noted one.

“Trump speaking to House Republicans today. You would think this was a Saturday Night Live skit. 🤯. He's quite bronze today and has pink-toned hair,” added one.

“Why does Trump have pink hair???,” asked one.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Follow Us On