TSA ConfirmID: 3 easy steps to travel without REAL ID; full list of documents accepted at airports
The TSA has introduced steps for travelers to fly without REAL ID.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced that starting February 1, 2026, travelers without a REAL ID or other acceptable forms of identification will be able to pay a $45 fee and use an optional alternative identity verification system - ConfirmID.
“TSA ConfirmID will be an option for travelers that do not bring a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID to the TSA checkpoint and still want to fly,” Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Administrator for TSA Adam Stahl said.
“Impacted travelers will have the option to pay $45 and use the TSA ConfirmID process. This fee ensures that non-compliant travelers, not taxpayers, cover the cost of processing travelers without acceptable IDs. To avoid delays or missed flights, all travelers should obtain a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification before heading to the airport.”
3 easy steps to travel without REAL ID
STEP 1: Check Your ID
Before heading to the airport for a flight on or after Feb 1, check that you have a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID (check tsa.gov/id), such as a passport. If you do, you're all set, safe travels! Don't? Go to Step 2.
STEP 2: Use TSA ConfirmID
If you don't have an acceptable ID, visit tsa.gov/ConfirmID to pay the $45 fee before your trip. You'll receive a payment receipt by email from pay.gov.
STEP 3 Bring your receipt
At the airport, show your pay.gov receipt (printed or screenshot) and any government- issued ID to the TSA officer and follow their instructions to complete the process.
List of documents accepted
Who needs ID
All passengers 18 and older must show a valid ID at TSA checkpoints
Children under 18 do not need an ID for domestic travel
Accepted forms of ID
REAL ID–compliant driver’s license or state ID
Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)
Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) from approved states (REAL ID–based)
US passport or US passport card
DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)
US Department of Defense ID (including dependents)
Permanent resident card (Green Card)
Border crossing card
Tribal Nation photo ID or Enhanced Tribal Card (ETC)
HSPD-12 PIV card
Foreign government-issued passport
Canadian provincial driver’s license or INAC card
Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)
Employment Authorization Card (I-766)
US Merchant Mariner Credential
Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)
Accepted digital IDs (testing phase)
Apple Digital ID
CLEAR ID
Google ID Pass
Important REAL ID rule
As of May 7, 2025, non-REAL ID state licenses are not accepted
Travelers must use a REAL ID or another acceptable ID (like a passport)
No ID at the airport
Starting February 1, 2026, passengers without acceptable ID can:
Pay $45 for TSA ConfirmID
TSA will attempt to verify identity for screening
Expired IDs
TSA accepts expired IDs up to 2 years after expiration
Not accepted
Temporary driver’s licenses
Name variations
Suffix mismatches (Jr., Sr., III) between the boarding pass and ID are allowed