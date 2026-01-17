Edit Profile
    TSA ConfirmID: 3 easy steps to travel without REAL ID; full list of documents accepted at airports

    The TSA has introduced steps for travelers to fly without REAL ID. 

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 9:12 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced that starting February 1, 2026, travelers without a REAL ID or other acceptable forms of identification will be able to pay a $45 fee and use an optional alternative identity verification system - ConfirmID.

    A Real ID sign is displayed as Travelers wait to go through the security checkpoint at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago (AP)
    “TSA ConfirmID will be an option for travelers that do not bring a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID to the TSA checkpoint and still want to fly,” Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Administrator for TSA Adam Stahl said.

    “Impacted travelers will have the option to pay $45 and use the TSA ConfirmID process. This fee ensures that non-compliant travelers, not taxpayers, cover the cost of processing travelers without acceptable IDs. To avoid delays or missed flights, all travelers should obtain a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification before heading to the airport.”

    3 easy steps to travel without REAL ID

    STEP 1: Check Your ID

    Before heading to the airport for a flight on or after Feb 1, check that you have a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID (check tsa.gov/id), such as a passport. If you do, you're all set, safe travels! Don't? Go to Step 2.

    STEP 2: Use TSA ConfirmID

    If you don't have an acceptable ID, visit tsa.gov/ConfirmID to pay the $45 fee before your trip. You'll receive a payment receipt by email from pay.gov.

    STEP 3 Bring your receipt

    At the airport, show your pay.gov receipt (printed or screenshot) and any government- issued ID to the TSA officer and follow their instructions to complete the process.

    List of documents accepted

    Who needs ID

    All passengers 18 and older must show a valid ID at TSA checkpoints

    Children under 18 do not need an ID for domestic travel

    Accepted forms of ID

    REAL ID–compliant driver’s license or state ID

    Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)

    Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) from approved states (REAL ID–based)

    US passport or US passport card

    DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

    US Department of Defense ID (including dependents)

    Permanent resident card (Green Card)

    Border crossing card

    Tribal Nation photo ID or Enhanced Tribal Card (ETC)

    HSPD-12 PIV card

    Foreign government-issued passport

    Canadian provincial driver’s license or INAC card

    Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

    Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

    US Merchant Mariner Credential

    Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

    Accepted digital IDs (testing phase)

    Apple Digital ID

    CLEAR ID

    Google ID Pass

    Important REAL ID rule

    As of May 7, 2025, non-REAL ID state licenses are not accepted

    Travelers must use a REAL ID or another acceptable ID (like a passport)

    No ID at the airport

    Starting February 1, 2026, passengers without acceptable ID can:

    Pay $45 for TSA ConfirmID

    TSA will attempt to verify identity for screening

    Expired IDs

    TSA accepts expired IDs up to 2 years after expiration

    Not accepted

    Temporary driver’s licenses

    Name variations

    Suffix mismatches (Jr., Sr., III) between the boarding pass and ID are allowed

