Tsunami waves have already started hitting US shores, having reached Hawaii’s coastlines, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has revealed. The data added that water levels were recorded above four feet in Haleiwa, on the north shore of Hawaii’s Oahu island. Tsunami travel alerts: Flights delayed, canceled as Hawaii, California and Alaska hit (Unsplash - representational image)

Operations at some airports were affected by the natural calamity. Here’s what to know about operations at Alaska, Hawaii and California airports.

Hawaii flight operations

FlightRadar24 revealed that flights to Honolulu were disrupted, with diversions, delays and cancellations reported across some airports. Flights from several airlines that left from Los Angeles, Vancouver, San Francisco and San Diego, and were bound for Hawaii, had to be turned back to their destination airports late Tuesday, per tracking data.

Meanwhile, Kona International Airport suspended commercial flight operations. According to Hawaiʻi County officials, all Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines flights into and out of Kona (KOA) and Hilo were suspended to support evacuation efforts and make sure the public is safe. Incoming flights are also either being canceled or delayed.

The airport facility may remain physically open, but commercial air traffic will remain grounded in adherence to state-aligned tsunami warning protocols.

Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG) also suspended commercial flights so as to support evacuation efforts ahead of the tsunami. While flights were not operating, around 200 people were sheltering in the Kahului terminal. Airports remained physically accessible in some areas, but not for commercial travel, just for emergency purposes.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said in a news conference, “Everything has been OK so far. We haven’t seen a big wave. But when that water receded in Haleiwa and we saw some boats laying on dry rock and sand, that gave us pause. That doesn’t happen for no reason." He was referring to the receding shore that was previously seen in Oahu island, signifying that a large tsunami wave was approaching.

Some operations resumed

Meanwhile, Hawaiian Airlines has resumed operations. Alaska Airlines, on the other hand, is going to restart flights on Wednesday morning, July 30.

“Hawaiian Airlines is safely resuming flight operations this evening as airports reopen. Alaska Airlines will resume operations tomorrow,” Alex Da Silva, Hawaiian Airlines Regional Communications Director, told CNN in a statement. “Guests with travel to, from or within the Hawaiian Islands should continue to check the status of their

California flight operations

Some flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) were impacted due to the tsunami threats. At least eight flights from LAX to Hawaii were canceled, or diverted back to LAX, ABC 7 reported. This was done to ensure more people are not added to the islands amid the evacuations, and also in an attempt to reduce activity at the airports there.