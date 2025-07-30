A strong earthquake that hit near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, June 30, triggered tsunami warnings and evacuation orders for Japan, parts of Russia, Alaska and the Pacific. Earlier in the day, the NWS shared a list of places the tsunami warning is in effect for, including various parts of the US. What are the chances of a tsunami in California? How big could waves be in Crescent City, San Francisco, and LA? (Unsplash - representational image)

Amid the tsunami threat, here are the answers to some questions you may have:

What are the chances of a tsunami in California?

A tsunami advisory was issued for the entire West Coast on Tuesday afternoon, July 29. There is no guarantee that a tsunami will hit California, but in case it happens, here is when and where a possible tsunami could hit:

Crescent City, California, 11:55 p.m. PDT. July 29.

Monterey, California, 12:15 a.m. PDT. July 30.

Port San Luis, California, 12:35 a.m. PDT. July 30.

San Francisco, California, 12:40 a.m. PDT. July 30.

Port Townsend, California, 12:45 a.m. PDT. July 30.

Santa Barbara, California, 12:50 a.m. PDT. July 30.

Los Angeles Harbor, California, 1:05 a.m. PDT. July 30.

Newport Beach, California, 1:10 a.m. PDT. July 30.

Oceanside, California, 1:15 a.m. PDT. July 30.

La Jolla, California, 1:15 a.m. PDT. July 30.

How big the waves could be in Crescent City, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more

Maximum height of potential tsunami waves in California: