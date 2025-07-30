What are the chances of a tsunami in California? How big could waves be in Crescent City, San Francisco, and LA?
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 12:22 pm IST
Answering some questions you may have, including whether a tsunami will hit California, and how big the waves could be in Crescent City, San Francisco, and LA.
A strong earthquake that hit near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, June 30, triggered tsunami warnings and evacuation orders for Japan, parts of Russia, Alaska and the Pacific. Earlier in the day, the NWS shared a list of places the tsunami warning is in effect for, including various parts of the US.
Amid the tsunami threat, here are the answers to some questions you may have:
What are the chances of a tsunami in California?
A tsunami advisory was issued for the entire West Coast on Tuesday afternoon, July 29. There is no guarantee that a tsunami will hit California, but in case it happens, here is when and where a possible tsunami could hit:
- Crescent City, California, 11:55 p.m. PDT. July 29.
- Monterey, California, 12:15 a.m. PDT. July 30.
- Port San Luis, California, 12:35 a.m. PDT. July 30.
- San Francisco, California, 12:40 a.m. PDT. July 30.
- Port Townsend, California, 12:45 a.m. PDT. July 30.
- Santa Barbara, California, 12:50 a.m. PDT. July 30.
- Los Angeles Harbor, California, 1:05 a.m. PDT. July 30.
- Newport Beach, California, 1:10 a.m. PDT. July 30.
- Oceanside, California, 1:15 a.m. PDT. July 30.
- La Jolla, California, 1:15 a.m. PDT. July 30.
How big the waves could be in Crescent City, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more
Maximum height of potential tsunami waves in California:
- Fort Bragg: Between 0.8 to 1.4 feet
- Crescent City: Between 2.9 to 5.4 feet
- Monterey: Less than 1 foot
- Port San Luis: Between 2.0 to 3.8 feet
- San Francisco: Less than 1 foot
- Santa Barbara: Between 0.7 to 1.3 ft
- Los Angeles Harbor: Less than 1 foot
- Newport Beach: Less than 1 foot
- La Jolla: Less than 1 foot
- Oceanside: Less than 1 foot
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
