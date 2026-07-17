Tsunami warning after Mexico earthquake? Latest updates for Guatemala, California, Washington, Alaska and El Salvador

A powerful earthquake struck off Mexico's southern Pacific coast on Friday, triggering a tsunami advisory for parts of Mexico and Guatemala and sending tremors across neighboring countries including El Salvador.

The earthquake struck west-southwest of Puerto Madero, a coastal city in Chiapas, Mexico. (Unsplash/ Representational)

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The earthquake was measured at magnitude 7.4 by Mexico's National Seismological Service, while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported it as a magnitude 7.3 event.

The quake struck southwest of Puerto Madero, Mexico, near the coast of Chiapas, at around 7:48 am PST.

Is there a tsunami warning for California, Washington, Alaska?

According to Fox 26 News, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said a tsunami was possible within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the earthquake's location near Mexico and Guatemala.

The center, however, clarified that there was no tsunami threat for other regions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Tsunami Alerts later issued a tsunami information statement, confirming that a tsunami was not expected for parts of the US and Canada, including California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska.

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In a post on X, NWS Tsunami Alerts said: “Tsunami Information Statement: M7.4 Near Coast Of Chiapas, Mexico 0749PDT Jul 17: Tsunami NOT expected; CA,OR,WA,BC, and AK.”

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The update eased concerns among residents along the Pacific coast after the strong offshore earthquake prompted monitoring for possible tsunami activity.

Earthquake tremors felt in Guatemala, El Salvador

The earthquake occurred near Mexico's southern coastline, with strong shaking reported in parts of nearby Guatemala and El Salvador.

The location of the quake raised tsunami concerns because underwater earthquakes can sometimes displace large volumes of water, potentially generating dangerous waves near coastal areas.

The PTWC monitored the situation and said the potential tsunami impact was limited to areas close to the earthquake's source.

The earthquake was initially reported at magnitude 7.4 before some agencies revised the measurement slightly to 7.3. The quake struck at a depth of around six miles, according to USGS data.

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Authorities are continuing to assess the impact of the earthquake, including any damage and possible aftershocks in affected areas.

Mexico's Pacific coastline is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a highly active seismic zone where earthquakes and volcanic activity are common due to tectonic plate movements.

At present, there are no reports of tsunami waves affecting California, Washington, Alaska or other areas covered by the NWS statement. Residents in affected coastal regions have been advised to follow updates from local emergency agencies as monitoring continues.