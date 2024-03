Twenty One Pilots announce The Clancy World Tour, check out full list of dates

American musical duo Twenty One Pilots are ready to hit the road for their upcoming The Clancy World Tour. The arena tour will open with US shows, starting with Denver on August 15. The alternative rock duo will embark on the Australian leg of the tour later this year before heading to Europe in 2025. This tour follows Twenty One Pilots' seventh studio album, Clancy, which is set to be released on May 17. You can check out the full list of show dates below:

Twenty One Pilots announce The Clancy World Tour 2024-2025