Two injured in Coney Island, Brooklyn shooting, High schools go into lockdown

On Thursday afternoon, two people were injured in a shooting in Coney Island, Brooklyn, which led to a nearby high school going into lockdown, according to the New York City Police Department. A 32-year-old man was shot in the right hand, while a 22-year-old woman was wounded in the buttock in a shooting near Cypress Hills. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred around 12:26 p.m. near 2940 West 31st Street. Police reported that a 32-year-old man was shot in the right hand, while a 22-year-old woman was wounded in the buttocks. Both victims were transported to local hospitals and are expected to recover.

Following the shooting, four suspects reportedly fled the scene, running past William E. Grady CTE High School. This prompted school officials to initiate a lockdown for safety reasons. NYPD officials later apprehended the suspects, lifting the lockdown once they were secured. The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ| Bluesky crashes as Elon Musk’s X faces exodus, with Hollywood making shift; Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg…

This incident follows other recent shootings in Brooklyn

On October 31, Halloween took a violent turn when two men were injured in a daylight shooting near the Cypress Hills NYCHA complex. Officers from the 75th Precinct and Police Service Area 2 responded to reports of gunfire at around 1:27 p.m. near 335 Fountain Avenue. They found a 19-year-old with a graze wound on his back and a 24-year-old with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Both were then taken to Brookdale University Hospital.

A week prior, on October 23, another shooting claimed the life of a young man in Crown Heights. At around 4:55 a.m., a 25-year-old was shot in the head near Schenectady Avenue and St. John’s Place. Officers from the 77th Precinct arrived after receiving 911 calls and discovered the victim, who was later pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

ALSO READ| Pentagon flagged almost two dozen UFO sightings as ‘mysterious’, 118 cases solved

The victim’s name is not disclosed yet since police informed the family members, and detectives are carrying out their investigation.