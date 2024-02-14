Two passengers in Hawaii bound flight ‘swing fists at each other’ as crew tries to break them up

About an hour into Southwest Airlines Flight 1288 from Oakland to Kauai, two passengers engaged in a mid-air brawl, creating chaos that shocked fellow travellers and crew members. An Airbus A320 passengers aircraft of JetBlue airlines arriving from Tampa is pictured while a Boeing 737 of Southwest airlines arrived from Atlanta and an Airbus A319 arrived from Saint Louis are seen at La Guardia Airport on January 9, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

Distressing video surfaces:

A distressing video captured the moment when one passenger, dressed in a grey hoodie and baseball hat, approached another passenger, leading to an altercation. Southwest crew members and passengers rushed to intervene.

Eyewitness account:

Passenger Jim Wieder, who witnessed the incident, described hearing yelling and seeing punches thrown. He said, "I was a little nervous because we're 35,000 feet, and you've got two guys swinging at each other, which makes no sense whatsoever."

In-flight confrontation:

In the video, the man in the baseball hat landed several punches on the other passenger's face before being pulled away by fellow travellers. Despite restraint, he continued shouting, adding to the tense atmosphere.

Flight continues despite altercation:

The plane, en route to Kauai, did not turn around despite the brawl. Southwest officials commended the crew and passengers for their professionalism in diffusing the situation, emphasizing that the flight landed safely.

Post-landing detainment:

Both brawlers were detained upon landing, although it's unclear if charges have been filed. Southwest Airlines made a statement acknowledging the incident and the cooperation of the crew and passengers.

Zero tolerance warning:

The US Department of Transportation reminded passengers that violent behaviour aboard an aircraft could lead to criminal prosecution and fines up to $37,000. The department emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for unruly behaviour.

Witnesses speak out:

Hawaii-based flight attendants expressed shock at the altercation, with one mentioning that in 45 years of flying, such incidents were unprecedented. The incident marks a concerning trend in unruly behaviour in the skies.

Recent sky-high altercations:

The Southwest incident is not isolated, as recent weeks witnessed similar disturbances on flights. From a JetBlue passenger restrained by fellow travellers to an American Airlines diversion due to an unruly passenger, tensions in the air are on the rise.

Turbulence isn't limited to weather conditions, and recent incidents highlight the need for passengers to prioritize safety and respect. As air travel becomes more accessible, maintaining decorum in the skies is crucial for everyone's well-being.