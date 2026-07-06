Tyler Robinson preliminary hearing: When does it start? Will Charlie Kirk's parents, Erika Kirk attend? What to expect

Tyler Robinson’s preliminary hearing starts Monday, July 6, in Utah. The five-day preliminary hearing is taking place less than a year after he allegedly murdered Charlie Kirk.

Tyler Robinson preliminary hearing: When does it start? Will Charlie Kirk's parents, Erika be present? What to expect (Rick Egan/Pool via Reuters/File Photo) (via REUTERS)

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Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

What to expect at the preliminary hearing

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, and his parents are expected this week in a Utah court where prosecutors seeking the death penalty will argue that Robinson should stand trial for murder. This will be the first time members of Kirk’s family are in the Utah courtroom with the defendant, and the hearing will be livestreamed, per CBS News.

Read More | Tulsi Gabbard holds back tears as she honors Charlie Kirk, ‘The time that we have in this world is temporary’ | Video

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{{^usCountry}} The proceeding is set to resemble a minitrial. Prosecutors plan to offer DNA evidence linking Robinson to the suspected murder weapon, testimony from investigators, autopsy findings, witness statements and video of Kirk’s murder. They will have to present all their evidence and can use secondhand information, or hearsay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proceeding is set to resemble a minitrial. Prosecutors plan to offer DNA evidence linking Robinson to the suspected murder weapon, testimony from investigators, autopsy findings, witness statements and video of Kirk’s murder. They will have to present all their evidence and can use secondhand information, or hearsay. {{/usCountry}}

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At the end of the hearing, state District Judge Tony Graf will determine if the case will proceed. Reporters and the public can attend as Graf denied a defense request to restrict access.

Read More | Charlie Kirk's murder ‘part of a larger effort’? FBI probing groups that may have 'aided and abetted’ Tyler Robinson

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Prosecutors will have to demonstrate that there are reasonable grounds to believe Robinson killed Kirk. This standard is actually lower than for a trial, where prosecutors are required to prove guilt "beyond a reasonable doubt."

Erika forgave Robinson during her husband's memorial service. "I forgive him because it's what Christ did and is what Charlie would do," she said in her eulogy.

Erika, as well as Kirk’s parents – Robert and Kathryn Kirk – are expected in court throughout the week, according to a person familiar with the situation, CBS News reported.

Robinson is charged with aggravated murder; obstruction of justice - moving a firearm; obstruction of justice - disposing of clothing; witness tampering - telling a roommate to delete text messages; witness tampering - directing a roommate to stay quiet; and violent offence committed in presence of a child. The prosecution has also filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty.