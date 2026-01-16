Where is Lance Twiggs now? Relative drops major update on Charlie Kirk suspect's roommate

On Thursday, a major update dropped on Lance Twiggs, the former roommate of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old facing trial for the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk in September 2025. Tyler Robinson (R) and Lance Twiggs (L) lived in a $1800-per-month townhouse in Utah. (X/@k_mahlburg)

Twiggs, who shot to news headlines with reports suggesting that the two 22-year-olds were in a relationship. The Utah resident was part of the federal probe into the shooting, and authorities had said Twiggs was "fully cooperating with the probe." Twiggs was under FBI protection, and, had moved out of Utah. There have been no further updates on Twiggs since.

The hiatus broke on Thursday (December 15) when News Nation published a report based on an exclusive interview with a relative of Twiggs. The New York Post also carried the report, which came just a day before Robinson is set to appear again in court in the ongoing trial. Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the report.

Per the News Nation, the relative revealed that Lance Twiggs is no longer under FBI protection. The protection was provided while the Twiggs family moved places in the aftermath of the shooting. Now, Twiggs is living with the family, the relative confirmed. Details of where that is were not provided.

The FBI protection was provided to the family "for the first few weeks," the relative said, because "there was so many threats against his family and him, that…they did have a little bit of FBI detail, and they kind of moved around a little bit, but they’re not anymore. He’s with his family.”

What The Relative Said About Tyler Robinson The relative said that she knew both Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs when they lived in Utah, noting that they were "antisocial" but "super smart." She believed it was "video games and Discord groups" that they got them embroiled in the Charlie Kirk shooting row.

Notably, Tyler Robinson was apprehended by law enforcement based on tips from his family and a confession he made on a Discord group.

“The world that they were in, like this gaming world, like that was a normal way that they kind of spoke,” the relative told News Nation's Brian Entin.

“Both of them are super smart. Lance was a concert pianist – he has talent for piano," the relative said. "His music was off the charts – not normal, it was very impressive. And that’s kind of what I heard about Tyler is that he was just so smart.

“It’s just a shame that these kids had so much potential and such a bright future,” she added.

Tyler Robinson will appear in court on Friday (January 16) in Utah’s 4th District Court.