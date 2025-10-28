Where is Lance Twiggs? Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson's trans lover goes missing weeks after assassination

Charlie Kirk's alleged killer's transgender lover appears to have disappeared from his hometown six weeks after the nation-shaking political assassination, NY POST reported. Tyler Robinson (R) and Lance Twiggs (L) lived in a $1800-per-month townhouse in Utah.(X/@k_mahlburg)

The 22-year-old Lance Twiggs has been under suspicion since his lover, Tyler Robinson, allegedly fatally shot the co-founder of Turning Point USA and then sent Twiggs a series of text messages admitting to the murder, according to federal authorities.

Where is Lance Twiggs?

Twiggs, according to the report, escaped his $1,800 monthly love nest on the edge of the remote oasis of St. George in the desert.

Twiggs has declined to speak to the media while Robinson is in a Salt Lake City jail cell awaiting trial, despite earlier statements from officials that he is cooperating with them.

It's unknown if Twiggs is still residing in St. George, which is four hours from Utah Valley University, or if he is living with his parents.

Twigg' Inifinii FX35 is currently parked in his parents' driveway.

After Robinson surrendered himself in to the police, Jesse Riley, who resides a few houses down from Twiggs and Robinson's house, claimed he couldn't remember seeing any activity from the property, as per NY Post.

Also Read: Why did Trump get an MRI scan? Top cardiologist speculates neurological concerns, ‘There can be issues with the…’

Tyler Robinson appears in court

Robinson appeared briefly in court on Monday, presenting the legal defense put out by fellow political murderer Luigi Mangione.

The Utah native claimed that a jail jumpsuit may turn the jury against him and requested permission to appear in public in civilian attire going forward. He also requested to be unchained when he appeared in court.

In a partial victory for Robinson, the judge approved his first request but rejected his second. Although it doesn't seem like his judge was as amenable, Mangione made a comparable argument in his case and was later spotted wearing his federal jail fatigues.

Robinson's arraignment has been scheduled for January 30 and he is scheduled to make another appearance on January 16.