‘He doesn’t deserve this’: Lance Twiggs' loved ones defend him amid public scrutiny, say he ‘took care of people’

Braylon Nielsen, an acquaintance of Lance Twiggs, the roommate of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson, has called him a “hardworking” and “straight A” student, and said he “took care of people” – claims that are contrary to the ones a relative previously made. Twiggs, 22, was kicked out of his home after he drifted away from their Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints belief, and allegedly did drugs and consumed alcohol while still underage. As a teenager, he took shelter with two of his friends, who were brothers who came from a big family of six biological children and three adoptees, their sister Braylon Nielsen told the New York Post. Lance Twiggs' loved ones defend him, say he always ‘took care of people' (Lance Twiggs/ TikTok)

Read More | Was Lance Twiggs booted from family's home over Mormon faith? Friend explains how 22-year-old ‘was bouncing couches’

Nielsen praised Twiggs as a “hardworking” and “straight A” student who did his best to ensure everyone was included during his time at UT Success Academy, which is an accelerated program for gifted students seeking college-level courses. “We went to a dance once, a high school dance, and he was very involved with it. Made sure everyone had rides. Made sure everyone had clothes. He just took care of people. My sister’s car broke down once, and he came out to help her,” she said.

‘His parents never sat right with my family’

Lance was booted from his family’s home over his Mormon faith, and he bounced between homes during his latter years of high school. “It was on and off. He was bouncing couches. He would live with us for a few months, but didn’t like taking up our couch. He would crash with friends,” Nielsen said.

She added, “I loved Lance. His parents kicked him out of his house, and he lived with us. His parents never sat right with my family.”

Nielsen claimed that she does not believe Twiggs ever did drugs. “Lance, that I know of, has never done drugs. He was always like, ‘I don’t want to go out and party.’ He just wasn’t a big partier,” she said.

Read More | Lance Twiggs: 5 things we know about Tyler Robinson’s roommate so far

Nielsen’s comments are in stark contrast to claims previously made by a relative of Twiggs. The relative told Wisconsin Right Now that Twiggs is full of “hatred,” and that they have been avoiding Twiggs for about four years. “I know the reason I had nothing to do with him is he (Lance Twiggs) is full of evil and hatred,” the family member alleged. “While this is extremely shocking, I was afraid he might hurt someone.” “For at least four years, I haven’t talked to him,” the relative added. “I did not want him around my personal family. He’s not a healthy person.”

Twiggs, Robinson’s alleged boyfriend, has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection to Kirk’s murder. However, text messages that surfaced after the shooting revealed that Robinson confessed to killing Kirk in a conversation with Twiggs, before being caught.

‘The Lance that I knew would never do something like that’

Nielsen, meanwhile, she “had no clue Lance was trans.” She also claimed she was certain he could not have had a part in Robinson’s plan. “I think that’s all Tyler. The Lance that I knew would never do something like that. I could never see Lance doing that,” she insisted.

Nielsen’s mother, Jackie, echoed her daughter’s thoughts. “I don’t believe Lance would have any part of that. He’s a good kid. He’s a kid. He’s compassionate. He minds his own business. I hope the world lightens up on him and stops being so hateful until they have all the facts. He doesn’t deserve this,” she told the New York Post.

‘Everything I’ve heard about him, he was a great kid’

UT Success Academy Executive Director Ben Kaufman has also spoken out about Twiggs, who graduated around the time he started working at the school. However, Kaufman did not have any overlap with Twiggs.

Read More | Tulsi Gabbard holds back tears as she honors Charlie Kirk, ‘The time that we have in this world is temporary’ | Video

Kaufman said he has only heard glowing reports about Twiggs from the school community members. “Everything I’ve heard about him, he was a great kid. He was nice. He worked hard,” he said.

Recently, Twiggs abandoned the townhouse he shared with his alleged boyfriend, Robinson, who too was raised as a devout Mormon, in St. George, Utah. Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby previously said that Twiggs was in a “safe space very far away from St. George,” and needed “to lay low for a long time.”