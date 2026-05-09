...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Tyler 'Sym' Porter cause of death: Valorant star dies on 21st birthday trip; what happened?

Valorant player Tyler sym Porter lost his life in a car accident during a birthday trip, alongside friend Austen Yuno Reed.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 02:26 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
Advertisement

Professional Valorant player and Twitch streamer Tyler Porter, known online as “Sym,” has died in a car accident during a trip celebrating his 21st birthday. The crash also killed his close friend and former competitor Austen Reed.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

According to posts shared by friends and members of the esports community, Porter and Reed were on a road trip when the fatal accident occurred late at night. Authorities have not yet released full details about the crash, and the exact cause remains under investigation.

Friends and teammates have urged fans not to speculate about the incident while officials continue looking into what happened.

Tyler ‘Sym’ Porter cause of death

Porter’s cause of death was identified as a car accident that occurred during the birthday trip. While early reports confirmed the crash happened at night, officials have not publicly shared additional details about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Also Read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’

Also Read: RaKai cancels boarding school live stream after alleged death threats linked to MrBeast‑style challenge video

Fans and fellow players also paid tribute online, remembering Porter for his gameplay, personality, and presence in the competitive Valorant scene.

Who was Tyler “Sym” Porter?

Porter was considered one of the rising names in North American Valorant esports.

Known for his Jett gameplay, he competed for teams including Moist Moguls, ESG Esports, and TSM before later focusing on Twitch streaming and content creation.

By Khushi Garg

 
car accident gaming social media death us news
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Tyler 'Sym' Porter cause of death: Valorant star dies on 21st birthday trip; what happened?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.