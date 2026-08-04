UFC Freedom 250 White House event drew a record 34 million viewers but lost $30 million

The UFC's historic Freedom 250 event at the White House may have attracted a record global audience, but it also resulted in a $30 million financial loss, according to parent company TKO Group Holdings' latest earnings report.

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, UFC CEO Dana White and other guests pose inside the Octagon at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)

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Held in June to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, the event featured a specially built 4,300-seat arena on the South Lawn of the White House. Attendance was limited to invited guests, including political allies, sponsors and members of the military, meaning the event generated no ticket revenue, The Independent reported.

According to TKO, the UFC spent about $60 million to stage the event but was unable to recover those costs through sponsorships alone, leading to losses of roughly $30 million.

The company said the White House event was solely responsible for a decline in its second-quarter profit margins. "Absent Freedom 250, margins would have increased year-over-year," TKO said in its earnings report.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Dana White reveals star-studded guest list for UFC White House event; Dwayne Johnson, Tom Brady among invitees Record audience despite financial hit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Dana White reveals star-studded guest list for UFC White House event; Dwayne Johnson, Tom Brady among invitees Record audience despite financial hit {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the losses, Freedom 250 became one of the most-watched UFC events in the promotion's history.

TKO said the event drew 8.2 million viewers in the United States and approximately 34 million viewers worldwide, making it a record audience for the promotion.

The event was attended by President Donald Trump, a longtime supporter of the UFC, alongside Vice President JD Vance. Trump also entered the Octagon with UFC CEO Dana White after the main event.

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The headline fight saw American Justin Gaethje defeat Spain's Ilia Topuria in an upset to claim the UFC lightweight championship.

Also Read: Trump celebrates 80th birthday with historic UFC event at White House: Key highlights here

TKO reports strong quarterly performance

While the White House spectacle weighed on profitability, TKO said its overall second-quarter revenue increased.

"Despite a challenging global environment, TKO delivered solid results in Q2, with strong momentum heading into the back half of the year," Executive Chair and CEO Ari Emanuel said in a statement accompanying the earnings report.

The company indicated that without the costs associated with Freedom 250, its profit margins would have improved compared with the same period last year.