‘UFO files a distraction…’: Ex-Trump insider brings up Iran war after Pentagon's release

Former Trump ally and MAGA outcast Marjorie Taylor Greene had a lot to say after the Department of Defense released the UFO files on Friday. The ex=Congresswomans simply dismissed the documents, accusing the Trump administration of distracting Americans with ‘shiny object propaganda’ while global conflicts, including Iran war, and domestic concerns continue escalating.

Pentagon releases UFO Files

President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaks during a press conference(REUTERS)

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Greene's comments came just hours after the Defense Department unveiled 162 newly declassified files tied to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), part of President Donald Trump’s broader transparency push.

Read More: Inside the UFO files released by Pentagon - Apollo photos to UAP sightings

‘Do not care’

The former Georgia Republican took a shot at the administration in multiple posts on X, arguing the timing of the release was meant to divert public attention from inflation, war and the handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents.

“I just don’t,” Greene wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “I’m so sick of the ‘look at the shiny object’ propaganda while they wage foreign wars, let rapist and pedophiles run free, and ruin the value of our dollar. Unless they roll out live aliens and test demo UFOs or actually admit what we know this really is then I have way better things to do on this Friday.”

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{{^usCountry}} Less than an hour later, Greene posted another message criticizing the transparency claims before ending with: “Happy Friday everyone!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Less than an hour later, Greene posted another message criticizing the transparency claims before ending with: “Happy Friday everyone!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The most transparent administration in history still hasn’t released all the Epstein files or arrested anyone, but rolled out some UFO files today so you would get so excited that you forgot you are paying over $4.50/gallon because they are fighting another foreign war they said they would no longer fight,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The most transparent administration in history still hasn’t released all the Epstein files or arrested anyone, but rolled out some UFO files today so you would get so excited that you forgot you are paying over $4.50/gallon because they are fighting another foreign war they said they would no longer fight,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: Apollo photos in Trump's UFO files may have answered most pressing question - Are aliens real? Pentagon launches new UFO archive website {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Apollo photos in Trump's UFO files may have answered most pressing question - Are aliens real? Pentagon launches new UFO archive website {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier Friday, the Pentagon launched a new online portal where the public can access government UFO and UAP documents as they are gradually declassified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier Friday, the Pentagon launched a new online portal where the public can access government UFO and UAP documents as they are gradually declassified. {{/usCountry}}

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The archive includes videos, photographs, military reports and historical files tied to unexplained aerial phenomena. Officials said additional materials would be released “on a rolling basis.”

According to the Defense Department, the scale of the review process involves “tens of millions” of records collected across multiple agencies and decades.

“The materials archived here are unresolved cases, meaning the government is unable to make a definitive determination on the nature of the observed phenomena,” the Pentagon stated.

Defense officials added that many incidents remain unexplained because of “a variety of reasons,” including insufficient or incomplete data.

Epstein files frustration resurfaces

Greene’s criticism also revived Republican frustration over the handling of files connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She had previously joined a small group of House Republicans supporting efforts to force the Department of Justice to release more Epstein-related records.

Trump celebrates UFO docs release

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Trump, meanwhile, praised the release in a Truth Social post Friday and framed it as a major transparency milestone.

“Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, “WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?” Have Fun and Enjoy!” he wrote.

The president previously directed federal agencies to review records tied to extraterrestrial life, UFOs and UAPs before making them public.

NASA chief weighs in on UFO disclosures

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman also reacted to the rollout, backing efforts to provide public access to the information while cautioning that many mysteries remain unresolved.

The space agency “will remain candid about what we know to be true, what we have yet to understand, and all that remains to be discovered,” Isaacman said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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