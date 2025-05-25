UFO or art project? Bizarre metallic sphere in Colombia sparks speculations among scientists; ‘that’s bigger than…’

A bizarre metallic sphere discovered in Colombia has raised new questions about unidentified flying object (UFO). According to the social media website @Truthpolex, the item was seen floating over Buga town on March 2 before landing. Radiologist Examines UFO Sphere That Crashed in Buga, Colombia(X@Truthpolex)

Many people are wondering if the sphere is a true UFO after the incident garnered international attention.

Jose Luis Velazquez, one of the experts who examined the three-layered sphere, added credence to his theory that it originated from space when he observed that it had “no welds or joints,” which are often signs of human manufacturing.

Julia Mossbridge, who is a member of the University of San Diego Department of Physics and Biophysics and the executive director of the Institute for Love and Time (TILT), told Fox News Digital that she is still not convinced that it came from space.

“It looks to me like a really cool art project,” Mossbridge stated, advising against making snap judgments.

‘Something going on that’s bigger than us’

Mossbridge further mentioned that they are about to enter a period in which unforeseen events will test their understanding of the world.

“We are learning that we don’t fully understand what’s in our skies or our waters,” she stated. “There’s something going on that’s bigger than us.”

She also noted that reports of unusual flying objects, commonly referred to as UFOs, are not new. The federal government has previously admitted that they are unable to explain some phenomena in the sky.

Meanwhile, organizations like the Galileo Project, the UAP Disclosure Fund, and the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies are attempting to come up with their own solutions.

These teams of individuals from various backgrounds are collaborating to research items such as the Colombian sphere.

When such things are discovered in different nations, Mossbridge added, international regulations may need to be taken into account.

She suggested that professionals should investigate the object before labeling it a UFO. According to her, such discoveries should be sent to groups like the Galileo Project so they may determine whether the objects are “clearly non-human-made.”