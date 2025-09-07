On camera: Ukraine war refugee Iryna Zarutska's brutal stabbing on North Carolina subway

A Ukrainian refugee, identified as Iryna Zarutska, was killed after being stabbed multiple times by a homeless man while travelling in a subway in North Carolina’s Charlotte in August. Surveillance footage of the attack on Iryna Zarutska has emerged, made public on Friday by the Charlotte Area Transit System(X video grab)

The attack came just weeks after she fled her country for refuge in the US amid Ukraine’s war with Russia. Surveillance footage of the attack has emerged, made public on Friday by the Charlotte Area Transit System. The footage captures the final moments before Zarutska was ambushed on the Lynx Blue Line before 10 pm on August 22 by Decarlos Brown Jr., who has been arrested for murder by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

According to the police, 23-year-old Zarutska boarded the light rail at 9:46 pm still dressed in the uniform of the pizzeria she worked for and sat down. She was scrolling on her phone while 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr waited behind her. The cops said that he pulled out a folding knife and lunged forward four minutes later , stabbing Zarutska three times. The victim was stabbed at least once in the neck. The motive behind the attack is not yet clear.

Trigger warning: The video may contain graphic visuals of violence.

After the stabbing, the accused walked towards the door and removed his sweatshirt. Meanwhile, Zarutska held her neck as blood spilled out of her wounds. She collapsed on the seat and was pronounced dead before being able to get off the train. Brown got off at the next stop.

Decarlos Brown Jr arrested

The police arrested Decarlos Brown Jr for stabbing Iryna Zarutska to death after he was treated for a cut on his hand at a hospital. The cops also recovered the knife used in the stabbing from the station platform where the accused got off the train.

According to WSOC-TV, Brown has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2011. The report cited court records that show the accused’s arrests for larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats. The records also revealed that he previously served five years in prison for robbery with a deadly weapon.