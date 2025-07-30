Union Pacific to acquire Norfolk Southern in $85 billion deal to create 1st coast-to-coast US freight railroad

Union Pacific has confirmed that it will acquire Norfolk Southern in a massive $85 billion deal: the largest in the history of the United States railroad industry. The combined company, to be called Union Pacific Transcontinental Railroad, would create the nation’s first coast-to-coast freight network reshaping how goods move across the US, The New York Times reported. Union Pacific has reached an agreement to purchase Norfolk Southern in a $85 billion deal.(Getty Images via AFP)

Union Pacific, dominant in the West, and Norfolk Southern, with a vast 19,500-mile network across the East will merge to form a 50,000-mile network which spans across 43 states. The companies project $2.75 billion in annualized synergies with a combined enterprise value of $250 billion.

The purchase price, $320 per share, represents an 18.6 per cent premium over Norfolk Southern’s stock as of July 17, when merger talks first emerged, Reuters reported.

Regulatory scrutiny and labor pushback

While the deal offers efficiency gains and logistical streamlining, it is expected to face intense scrutiny from the Surface Transportation Board (STB), especially as major labor unions voice strong opposition.

Jeremy Ferguson, president of the SMART-TD union, North America’s largest rail union, claimed that the merger is not good for labor and the rail shipper/customer, or the public. He said that it could lead to job losses, rate hikes, and service disruptions, referencing issues following the 1996 Union Pacific-Southern Pacific merger, according to Al Jazeera.

Even under expedited review, STB approval could take 19 to 22 months. The companies aim to file with the board within six months and expect to close the merger by early 2027, NYT report states.

Industry ripple effects and competitive pressure

The merger has sparked competitive pressure on other rail giants. According to Al Jazeera, BNSF, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, and CSX are exploring merger options in response. If both megamergers proceed, Class I railroads in North America will shrink from six to four, consolidating nearly 90 per cent of the US rail freight capacity.

The last major deal in the sector, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern’s $31 billion merger, faced similar concerns before being approved in 2023.

Operational and historical significance

Union Pacific’s CEO Jim Vena said railroads were an integral part of America’s development since the Industrial Revolution and the merger was the next step in advancing the industry.

The combined railroad would employ over 50,000 workers, 80 per cent of whom are unionized. Analysts believe it could resolve longstanding issues like rail freight bottlenecks in Chicago by enabling seamless transcontinental routes via St Louis or Memphis. Meanwhile, some experts have argued that competition from trucking and intermodal logistics could limit the merged firm’s pricing power.

FAQs

What railroads merged with Union Pacific in the past?

Union Pacific previously merged with Southern Pacific in 1996, a deal that initially caused service disruptions and congestion.

Is Union Pacific buying Norfolk Southern?

Yes, Union Pacific announced on July 29, 2025, its $85 billion acquisition of Norfolk Southern.

What happened to the Union Pacific Railroad company?

It remains a major US freight rail operator. This new deal aims to make it the first to operate a unified coast-to-coast network.

Will the merger affect shippers and consumers?

Shippers worry about higher rates and less competition. Regulators will assess these impacts before approving the merger.