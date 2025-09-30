Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

University of Florida shooting reports: UF Alert warns of gunshots near Smathers Library in Gainesville

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Sept 30, 2025 07:24 am IST

University of Florida reported shots near Smathers Library Monday evening. Students and staff were told to shelter in place and avoid the area.

University of Florida alerted the community on reports of shots fired near the Smathers Library on Monday evening. The alert said that gunshots were reported at the Smathers Library, and those nearby were asked to secure in place. Students and staff were asked to avoid the area amid a response by law enforcement.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

The University of Florida’s main campus is located in Gainesville, Florida, in Alachua County in the north-central Florida.

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / University of Florida shooting reports: UF Alert warns of gunshots near Smathers Library in Gainesville
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On