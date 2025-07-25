Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
University of New Mexico shooting: One dead, one injured in Albuquerque, suspect at large

Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 07:06 pm IST

The University of New Mexico in Albuquerque issued a shelter-in-place order following a shooting that resulted in one death early Friday morning.

The University of New Mexico (UNM) main campus in Albuquerque has been put under shelter in place order after a deadly shooting killed one person and injured another early Friday morning.

University of New Mexico shooting killed one person
Regarding the UNM shooting, authorities said that the suspect is still at large and students have been instructed to stay indoors amid the campus closure. However, the Health Sciences Center is still operational, including all clinical divisions.

According to a statement from the university, gunshots were fired at the Casas del Rio dorm student housing center on Redondo Drive. It further added that the injured people are out of danger, as per the Associated Press.

About 6:30 a.m., the university put a statement online stating, “Out of an abundance of caution, UNM has closed its Albuquerque central campus.”

“Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene and actively investigating,” it added.

Several police departments are present and conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is also urged to call UNM police at 505-277-224.

This is a developing story

 

