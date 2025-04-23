US announces massive overhaul of ‘bloated’ State Department, to cut positions

President Donald Trump's top diplomat Marco Rubio on Tuesday unveiled a restructuring of the US State Department that will cut positions and scale back human rights offices, saying the "bloated" organization was ideologically out of sync with the administration. Marco Rubio said that one key change will be eliminating a division in charge of "civilian security, democracy and human rights."(Reuters)

Rubio billed the plan as a major shake-up in the State Department, long a bete noire for many US conservatives, although the outline was less drastic than drafts that have circulated -- including one of which would have virtually wiped out day-to-day diplomacy in Africa.

"The Department is bloated, bureaucratic and unable to perform its essential diplomatic mission in this new era of great-power competition," Rubio said in a statement, referring to US rivalry with China.

"The sprawling bureaucracy created a system more beholden to radical political ideology than advancing America's core national interests."

One key change will be eliminating a division in charge of "civilian security, democracy and human rights."

It will be replaced by a new office of "coordination for foreign assistance and humanitarian affairs," which will absorb functions of the US Agency for International Development -- gutted at the start of the Trump administration with the elimination of more than 80 percent of programs.

The new office will oversee a bureau on "democracy, human rights and religious freedom" -- a shift from the current "democracy, human rights and labor," which included advocacy of workers' rights overseas.

Previous administrations from both major US parties had separate envoys in charge of religious freedom, a position now being merged.

In an opinion piece, Rubio aired grievances about previous work within the bureau including its unsuccessful push internally to restrict weapons sales to Israel on human rights grounds.

"The Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor became a platform for left-wing activists to wage vendettas against 'anti-woke' leaders in nations such as Poland, Hungary and Brazil, and to transform their hatred of Israel into concrete policies such as arms embargoes," he wrote in the piece on Substack.

‘Eviscerating American soft power’

The restructuring formalizes the end of a special envoy on climate, which had been a senior position under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden.

The plan newly eliminates an office on war crimes, whose recent work has included documenting Russia's treatment of civilians in Ukraine.

Rubio's outline also gets rid of the Office of Conflict and Stabilization Operations, whose activities have included a task force that tries to prevent atrocities overseas before they happen.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that the end of offices did not necessarily mean their functions would end and that their areas of focus "could be implemented in a better, more nimble, faster way."

Lawmakers of the rival Democratic Party accused Rubio, a former senator, of a lack of transparency and of ceding ground to China, which has topped the United States globally in the number of diplomatic missions.

"These potentially sweeping changes have less to do with streamlining the State Department and more to do with eviscerating American soft power, including our values-driven defense of human rights and democracy globally," said Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Brandon Wu of anti-poverty group ActionAid USA said that Rubio's plan was "part of an unhinged crusade against perceived 'woke' policies and practices, not a coherent plan for reform."

Rubio reposted an article from the online outlet The Free Press that said the State Department will reduce overall offices from 734 to 602.

Under secretaries will be asked to come up with plans within 30 days to reduce personnel by 15 percent, it said, cuts that are significant but below those at a number of federal agencies.

A senior State Department official, asked about the figures, said they sounded "correct" but that some positions may be eliminated without laying people off.

"There will not be stories or images of people carting their belongings out of the building today," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.