US approves USD 2 billion in arms sales to Taiwan including advanced missile defence system

AP | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Oct 26, 2024 07:10 PM IST

The United States has approved USD 2 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, including the first-time delivery to the self-ruled island of an advanced surface-to-air missile defence system, in a move sure to anger China.

The US is Taiwan's strongest unofficial ally and its laws bound it to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.(AFP)
Taiwan's presidential office on Saturday thanked Washington for greenlighting the potential arms sales. Under the island's new president, Lai Ching-te, Taiwan has been stepping up defence measures as China increased its military threats against the territory it claims as its own.

Beijing last week held war games encircling Taiwan for the second time since Lai took office in May.

The US is Taiwan's strongest unofficial ally and its laws bound it to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

“Strengthening Taiwan's self-defence capabilities is the foundation for maintaining regional stability,” Taiwan's presidential spokesperson Karen Kuo said.

The potential sales package includes three National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and related equipment valued at up to USD 1.16 billion, according to the US State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

It also includes radar systems worth an estimated USD 828 million.

The Chinese government did not immediately comment on the potential arms sales.

The NASAMS system has been battle-tested in Ukraine and will help to strengthen the Taiwanese army's air defence capabilities, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said.

China's war games last week were aimed at practising the “sealing off of key ports and key areas” around Taiwan, according to Chinese officials. Taiwan counted a record one-day total of 153 aircraft, 14 navy vessels and 12 Chinese government ships.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
