US Army plans military executions after 50 years — will Trump approve death orders? Operation Resolute Justice Explained

The United States Army is reportedly preparing contingency plans to carry out military executions for the first time in more than 50 years, according to an internal document reviewed by ABC News. President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One, Friday, June 5, 2026, at Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The plan, referred to internally as “Operation Resolute Justice,” outlines procedures that would be activated if presidential approval is granted. It involves the transfer of four military inmates currently on death row from the US Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to the federal execution facility in Terre Haute, Indiana.

If implemented, it would mark the first military execution of service members since 1961, a significant break from decades of non-use of capital punishment within the US armed forces.

Presidential approval While military courts are permitted to issue death sentences, executions cannot proceed without authorization from the President of the United States.

Army spokesperson Cynthia Smith confirmed that such preparations are part of long-standing contingency exercises rather than an active execution order. She told ABC News:

“Exercises regarding this operation have been conducted regularly for the past 20 years. These drills are a standard component of our continued planning and preparation if the president approves a death sentence.”

Also Read: US-Iran update: List of 8 women who escaped execution after Trump's request, Tehran responds

She added that no formal execution directive has been issued at this stage.

Internal planning outlines timelines and logistics According to the internal documents, the Army has mapped out operational timelines suggesting that executions could be conducted within 150 days of presidential approval of a death sentence.

The framework reportedly includes coordination between multiple Army units, federal agencies, and correctional authorities to manage prisoner transfers, security protocols, and execution procedures.

It also addresses how communications and public messaging would be handled in the event that executions are authorized.

Also Read: When is Tanner Horner's execution? FedEx driver's last recourse revealed amid death penalty for Athena Strand's murder

US federal executions The development comes amid renewed attention on the use of the death penalty in the United States. Federal executions resumed during Donald Trump’s first term after a long pause, while the Biden administration later halted them again.

The report also notes that executions at the federal level have seen policy shifts in recent years, including expanded consideration of execution methods such as firing squad, electrocution, and gas asphyxiation, according to Justice Department communications cited by the outlet.

At present, no execution order has been issued, and the Army’s preparations remain hypothetical and conditional on presidential authorization.