US Coast Guard reveals haunting audio believed to be of Titan submersible's final moments

Newly released audio recording is believed to have captured the final moments of the ill-fated OceanGate's Titan submersible before it tragically imploded in the Atlantic Ocean in 2023. The recording adds further insight into the event that took the lives of all five passengers onboard during a dive to explore the Titanic wreckage. OceanGate, the company that owned the submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday, July 6, 2023 it has suspended operations. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)(AP)

On Friday, February 7, the US Coast Guard shared the 20-second clip as part of its ongoing investigation into the incident. The recording features an unsettling whooshing sound, which officials believe to be the “suspected acoustic signature” of the implosion that occurred on June 18, 2023. It was captured approximately 900 miles away from the site by a device operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, per ABC News.

Coast Guard detected a banning sound in earlier investigation

During the initial search for the missing submersible, Coast Guards revealed a Canadian aircraft “detected underwater noises in the search area”. These noises sparked hopes that the four passengers and the pilot might have been alive, trapped deep beneath the ocean's surface. However, the Coast Guard later clarified that any such sounds were unrelated to the Titan, as the sub had imploded during its descent.

But, four days after going missing, OceanGate stated in a statement that the five people on board “have sadly been lost.”

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans,” they wrote.

“Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

The five individuals lost in the tragedy were Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, and pilot Stockton Rush, who co-founded OceanGate.