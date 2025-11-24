What are international student deferrals? US colleges turn to flexible enrollment as visa challenges grow

Visa-related challenges continue to be the biggest obstacle for international students planning to study in the United States. A recent study by the International Educational Exchange, conducted with ten partner higher education associations, found that 96% of US institutions cited visa delays and denials as the primary reason for declines in new enrollments, while travel restrictions were the second major factor, noted by 68%. Visa challenges remain a significant barrier for international students in the US, with institutions offering international student deferrals.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Also Read: H-1B employee laid off within a month after returning to US: Here's ‘plan B’ every Indian worker needs

What are international student deferrals?

International student deferrals are options offered by US colleges that allow admitted international applicants to delay their enrollment and join the following year's class. This means students don't lose their admission if they face visa delays, travel issues, or other circumstances that prevent them from arriving on time, according to Financial Express.

According to the report, about 72% of institutions are allowing international students to defer their admission to spring 2026, while 56% are extending deferral options to fall 2026.

Compared to the previous year, institutions reported a 39% rise in deferrals. The report also noted that 37% of colleges are offering added enrollment flexibility, such as permitting student to start their first term online or giving them the option of a delayed fall start date.

Also Read: Indian-origin venture capitalist says H-1B visas should be reserved for ‘top talent’, warns against ‘mediocre’ hires

International student enrollment in US colleges

For the 2025-26 academic year, participating colleges and universities recorded a slight 1% decrease in their overall international student population. This figure includes both enrolled students and those participating in Optional Practical Training (OPT).

Amid Trump's immigration crackdown, new international student enrollments fell sharply, dropping 17% among those beginning their studies at US colleges and universities. While 57% of the surveyed institutions reported declines in new foreign students. The full year report for 2025-26 will be able to provide a clearer picture of both total and new international student enrollment in US colleges.