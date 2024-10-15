Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US companies to hire thousands of seasonal workers for holiday season

Reuters | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Oct 15, 2024 04:48 PM IST

U.S. companies from Target and Macy's to package delivery firm UPS plan to hire thousands of seasonal workers ahead of the crucial holiday season.

U.S. companies from Target and Macy's to package delivery firm UPS plan to hire thousands of seasonal workers ahead of the crucial holiday season.

US retailers are expected to add fewer seasonal jobs this shopping period than last year due to a softer labor market and tighter consumer spending, according to a forecast from Challenger, Gray & Christmas in September.(AFP)
US retailers are expected to add fewer seasonal jobs this shopping period than last year due to a softer labor market and tighter consumer spending, according to a forecast from Challenger, Gray & Christmas in September.(AFP)

Retailers are expected to add fewer seasonal jobs this shopping period than last year due to a softer labor market and tighter consumer spending, according to a forecast from Challenger, Gray & Christmas in September.

Here is a list of companies that have announced hiring plans for the holiday season so far: Company Hiring plans - Hiring plans - 2023 2024 Target 100,000 100,000 Macy's 31,500 full- 38,000 full- and and part-time part-time seasonal employees workers Bath & Body 32,700 32,500 Works United Parcel 125,000 100,000 Services 1-800-Flowers. 8,000 8,000 com Amazon.com 250,000 250,000 Dick's 8,000 8,600 Sporting Goods Kroger Said it 25,000 was “seeking to hire thousands of associates.”

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On