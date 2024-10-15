US companies to hire thousands of seasonal workers for holiday season

U.S. companies from Target and Macy's to package delivery firm UPS plan to hire thousands of seasonal workers ahead of the crucial holiday season. US retailers are expected to add fewer seasonal jobs this shopping period than last year due to a softer labor market and tighter consumer spending, according to a forecast from Challenger, Gray & Christmas in September.(AFP)

Here is a list of companies that have announced hiring plans for the holiday season so far: Company Hiring plans - Hiring plans - 2023 2024 Target 100,000 100,000 Macy's 31,500 full- 38,000 full- and and part-time part-time seasonal employees workers Bath & Body 32,700 32,500 Works United Parcel 125,000 100,000 Services 1-800-Flowers. 8,000 8,000 com Amazon.com 250,000 250,000 Dick's 8,000 8,600 Sporting Goods Kroger Said it 25,000 was “seeking to hire thousands of associates.”