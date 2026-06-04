US conducts ‘lethal kinetic strike’ on alleged drug boat, kills 2 narco-terrorists

“On June 3, at the direction of the commander of U.S. Southern Command Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations,” the release reads . “Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.”

The US has carried out a strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel, killing two narco-terrorists. The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced the news in a release.

“Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed,” it adds.

Similar strikes in the recent past The SOUTHCOM carried out a similar strike just days back on May 30.

It announced the strike on X, writing, “On May 30, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed.”

Read More | US military strike on alleged drug boat in the eastern Pacific kills 2, leaves a survivor

On May 27, the US military launched another attack on what it called a drug trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific, killing two men, officials said, according to The Guardian. The attack targeted a boat that was travelling along a known smuggling route.

“Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action,” SOUTHCOM said in a statement.

Dozens of similar attacks have been carried out in recent months, bringing the death toll in the US campaign to at least 195, according to a tally by the AFP news agency. In the May 27 attack, two people survived and were stranded in the water. The US Coast Guard was alerted to launch a rescue operation.