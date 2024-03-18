US cops found no foul play in Andhra student's death, says Indian Consulate in NY

The Indian Consulate in New York on Monday confirmed the death of a 20-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh in Boston, stating that the initial probe has ruled out any foul play. Paruchuri Abhijit was found dead in the US. He was the only son of his Guntur-based parents.(X@IndianTechGuide)

In a post on X, the Indian Consulate expressed grief over Abhijeeth Paruchuru's death and said that it rendered all required assistance in the documentation and transportation of Paruchuru's mortal remains to India.

The Indian Consulate further confirmed that the deceased student's parents were in regular contact with the authorities probing the murder.

Abhijeeth Paruchuru enrolled in Boston University last year

Paruchuru, a native of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, was pursuing engineering at Boston University. He joined the university last year and was sharing a rented apartment with one of his classmates.

Police found his body dumped in an abandoned car deep inside a forest on campus.

His parents, Paruchuri Chakradhar and Srilakshmi, were profoundly grieved when they learned about their only son's tragic death.

According to his family, Abhijeeth was a great student, but his mother originally resisted his plan to study overseas.

His remains landed at his residence in Burripalem, Guntur, late Friday evening.

According to Great Andhra, Abhijeeth was murdered by assailants on the university campus on March 11, and his body was discovered in a car in the wilderness.

After receiving a missing report from his acquaintances, authorities started search operation to locate him by tracking his mobile signals. So far no arrests have been made.

In the year 2024, this is the ninth such incidents with a person of an Indian origin in the United States.

Abhijeeth's death comes amid the surge in violent attacks against Indian students in the United States.

Netizens express shock over Andhra student's demise, seek justice

Condemning the US authorities over the death of Andhra student, many X users called for justice to Abhijeeth and sought an independent investigation into the matter.

“This is a tragic incident, and my condolences go out to Paruchuri Abhijit's family and friends. Such acts of violence are deeply concerning and have no place in any society. It's essential for authorities to thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible to justice.…,” an X user wrote.

“Very tragic. No one seems to bother over these continuous attacks on Indian students,” another reacted.

“USA is not safe place to live” one more chimed in.