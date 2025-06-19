US getting ready to attack Iran, strikes possible this weekend: Report

Senior officials in the United States are getting ready for a possible military strike on Iran in the coming days, according to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025(Bloomberg)

The report quoted people familiar with the situation, who said that while discussions are active, no final decision has been made. Some sources mentioned a possible weekend strike, but plans are still evolving, the report said.

The Wall Street Journal had also reported that Trump earlier in the week approved a military attack plan targeting Iran but withheld the final authorisation as he considered if Tehran would meet his demands.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said, “I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do,” he told reporters outside the White House. Trump also mentioned he had ideas about the situation. “I like to make the final decision one second before it’s due because things change, especially with war,” Bloomberg quoted Trump, as saying. Follow Iran Israel war live updates.

Inside the Oval Office, he again warned Iran about the delay in nuclear talks. “They should have made that deal,” Trump said. “In the end, they decided not to do it. And now they wish they did it.”

Trump is becoming increasingly open to launching strikes on Iran’s key nuclear facility, ABC news reported, quoting Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant. Citing sources familiar with the intelligence, report indicated that any operation would likely involve multiple coordinated strikes rather than a single hit.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had approved an attack plan on Tuesday but paused final approval, hoping Iran might still agree to his conditions. According to two Western officials who spoke anonymously, the US could act within 24 hours.

Trump added that he planned to meet his advisers again in the White House Situation Room.

Iran warns of retaliation if US joins conflict

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the US on Wednesday, saying, “Any military incursion by the United States will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage.”

Iran has said it could strike US bases in the region if Washington joins Israel's offensive. Tens of thousands of American troops are currently stationed across the Middle East, reported the news agency.

Meanwhile, Trump said, “Good luck,” when asked about Khamenei’s warning. “We cannot let Iran get a nuclear weapon. I’ve been saying it for a long time. I mean it more now than I ever mentioned.”

Trump has so far avoided committing US forces directly, though he admitted encouraging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue the military campaign.

Iran and Israel have been exchanging missile strikes since last Friday, after Israel launched an initial attack. Iran has since fired around 400 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel, killing 24 people and injuring over 800, according to Israeli officials. In return, Israeli airstrikes have reportedly killed 224 Iranians and hit over 20 targets in Tehran, including nuclear and missile facilities.

‘It’s very late to be talking'

Trump said he hadn’t ruled out talks with Iran, noting that Tehran had sought a meeting, Iran, however, denies that claim. “It’s very late to be talking,” Trump said. “There’s a big difference between now and a week ago.”

In one of his recent posts on social media, Trump demanded Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.” Yet in person, he left the situation deliberately vague. “Nobody knows what I’m going to do,” he repeated.

European nations are also making diplomatic efforts. Foreign ministers from the UK, France, and Germany are expected to meet with Iran’s foreign minister in Geneva on Friday to discuss the nuclear issue, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.