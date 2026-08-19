US drag performers mock Charlie Kirk's assassination, spark backlash: ‘They turned a murder into a stage show’

A disturbing video on X appears to show drag performers hosting an event where they mocked Charlie Kirk’s assassination, drawing backlash. The video shows a person dramatically mimicking the killing of Charlie, with red-stained hands and theatrical effects.

US drag performers mock Charlie Kirk's assassination, spark backlash (AP)

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Libs of TikTok posted the video on X, writing, “Drag queens hosted an event where they mocked the brutal ass*ssination of Charlie Kirk. These people are in a death cult. EVIL”.

X users condemned the video in the comment section, with one user writing, “They turned a murder into a stage show. There’s no coming back from that.” “They are fake compassionate people, hiding behind a liberal mask. They dont care about others. They are selfish. The most They do is help a crack heads survive to get their next fix, pretending they did something,” wrote a user, while another said, “One day they will stand in front of the judgement throne of God the Father. The judgement will be brutal. Honestly, we need to pray they find Christ before that fateful day.”

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“Vile. Evil. Gross. Disgusting. Shameful. Their is not shortage of words I can use to describe what I’m seeing here,” said a user. Another wrote, “This should be a chargeable offense celebrating assassination should not be allowed.” “I can’t imagine going to a place to watch people mock someone I strongly dislike…that to me seems like deranged behaviour,” one user said.

Also Read | Tyler Robinson hearing: Candace Owens mocks Erika Kirk's ‘tears,’ accuses her ‘pay-rolled influencers’ of hiding truth

Similar incident in the past

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Similar incidents have taken place in the past. In October last year, a Chicago elementary school teacher named Lucy Martinez came under fire after she was seen on video seemingly mocking Charlie’s assassination at a ‘No Kings’ protest.

Martinez was seen at a ‘No Kings’ protest in the US, allegedly giving a buIIet in the neck gesture to a Charlie Kirk fan. A video of the incident has gone viral.

Also Read | Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video

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Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.