US Elections 2024: Did Trump’s team approach RFK Jr. about serving as running mate?

Former US President Donald Trump reached out to ex-Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy Jr about the possibility of serving as his vice president, The New York Post reported. Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence Mall.(AP)

People close to Trump told The Post that the Republican front-runner operatives earlier expressed interest in Kennedy Jr, adding “it was all premature”. The insider further said that it was "right out of the box" when Kennedy Jr announced his presidential bid last year in April.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Anything’s possible. I wouldn’t write it off by any means,” the source added.

Kennedy Jr, 70, who was once a Democrat but is now an independent, dismissed rumors that he would ever accept a position as Trump's deputy and showed no interest in the position.

"I've heard the concept," Timothy Mellon, who has given Kennedy Jr's SuperPAC at least $5 million, told The Post that it is not surprising.

Also Read: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sparks outrage with COVID-19 'ethnically targeted' to spare Jews claim

Can Kennedy Jr bring more people to the polls?

Another donor stated that the effort to select Kennedy Jr for the VP “is still alive” in Trump circles. “Bobby (nickname of Kennedy) can bring new people to the polls."

Kennedy Jr is the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, who was killed during his presidential campaign in Los Angeles in 1968.

Following Trump's stunning victories in the Iowa and New Hampshire Republican primaries, there has been much conjecture about who he could choose as vice president.

Some of the names that have surfaced as potential running mate of Trump include New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Sen. Tim Scott (South Carolina) and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).

Also Read: 'Never Nikki': Rand Paul goes all-out against Haley's 2024 presidential bid, but will he endorse Trump?

Who is Robert F Kennedy Jr?

Last year in October, anti-vaccine activist Kennedy Jr dropped his Democratic primary bid to announce that he will run for president as an independent.

Both Biden and Trump allies have questioned whether Kennedy may be a spoiler for their candidate.

Kennedy's anti-vaccine organisation, Children's Health Defence, is currently suing a number of news organisations, including The Associated Press, alleging antitrust violations by taking action to identify misinformation about COVID-19.