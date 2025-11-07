US shutdown effects: Flight cuts soar before Thanksgiving; NY, Chicago, LA brace for biggest hit

Travellers across the United States are bracing for major disruptions as airlines prepare to cut thousands of flights in response to the ongoing federal government shutdown. More than 10,000 flights to or from the United States were delayed last weekend, according to FlightAware's tracking service.(Bloomberg)

The US government shutdown has left tens of thousands of air traffic controllers, airport security staff, and others without pay, resulting in personnel shortages.

Starting Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered airlines to reduce flights by up to 10 per cent in 40 of the country's busiest airspaces due to widespread staff shortages.

"We're not going to wait for a safety problem to truly manifest itself, when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

How many flights will be impacted?

More than 10,000 flights to or from the United States were delayed last weekend, according to FlightAware's tracking service, with travellers already facing long lines at security checkpoints.

The impacted airports include busy hubs such as Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, Orlando, Miami and San Francisco. In some cities, multiple airports will face reductions, including New York, Houston, and Chicago.

United Airlines and Delta, two of the US's most popular and largest airlines, said that they are complying with the order but that it will not impact their international routes.

Why the flight cuts could be a huge problem for the US?

The flight cuts due to the government shutdown could become a huge problem for people, as the timing could not be worse. With Thanksgiving just weeks away, the US is entering its busiest travel period of the year.

The cuts could ground thousands of flights daily, straining an already fragile system and leaving passengers scrambling for alternatives. The cancellations could impact thousands of flights daily.

Flight reductions are set to hit some of the country's busiest airports, including Atlanta, Newark, Denver, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

Implementing the order on short notice will be a challenge for airlines as well, which operate complex networks.

