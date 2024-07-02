US Independence Day 2024: Where to watch parades and fireworks on Fourth of July

The United States of America will commemorate its 248th Independence Day on Thursday, July 4. Every year on this day, thousands of people gathered on the street to witness the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., which takes place on Constitution Avenue between 7th and 17th Street at 11:45 a.m. US Independence Day: On July 4, thousands of people gathered on the street to witness the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., which takes place on Constitution Avenue between 7th and 17th Street at 11:45 a.m.(AP)

The grand parade, which is co-hosted by the National Park Service, features bands, drill teams, military and specialised units, huge balloons and cavalry.

Other than the parade, people can enjoy magnificent fireworks displays as many cities hold US Independence Day fireworks either before or after July 4.

Here are the best places to witness the Fourth of July fireworks and parades with your family and friends on US Independence Day. From the famous Macy's fireworks to the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, DC, here is the full guide to enjoying the celebrations and events on the Fourth of July.

US Independence Day: You can watch parade here

US Independence Day celebrations conclude with a spectacular evening fireworks show above the National Mall. Famous landmarks including the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument serve as the background for the fireworks. In addition, a live broadcast of the event enables spectators across the country to participate in the festivities.

If you can't make it to Washington DC then you can watch a full and uninterrupted recording of the parade on National Independence Day Parade's YouTube channel. The recording of the Independence Day parade will be available shortly after the culmination of the parade.

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks, New York

One of the best celebrations takes place in New York City, The Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks. Famous artists arrange barges to launch fireworks over the East River, presenting a stunning show for the remarkable event. The city hosts popular musicians. patriotic music performances, Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog-Eating Contest, nighttime fireworks display and a Cyclones baseball game. Travis, a little village in Staten Island, gets decked up in stars and stripes for a historic parade.

Massachusetts' Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

Boston marks Fourth of July with one of the oldest and most popular fireworks displays in the nation, the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. The Boston Pops Orchestra will be performing live at the Charles River Esplanade. Fabulous fireworks over the river occur after the concert.

Fireworks displays over July 4th are an annual tradition in the United States, one that began with John Adams — a Founding Father and the country’s second president.(AP)

Wawa Welcome America Festival, Philadelphia

As Philadelphia is the birthplace of American independence, it hosts a number of celebrations on Fourth of July. There are historical reenactments, outdoor films, and musical performances at the Wawa Welcome America Festival. The festival opens with a free concert by prominent artists and ends with breathtaking fireworks over the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The Salute To Independence Day parade takes place at 11:00 AM in Carpenters' Hall.

California's San Francisco Bay Area Fireworks

San Francisco's Fourth of July celebrations include a day of family-friendly events, live music, and entertainment at Pier 39 and Fisherman's Wharf. One can witness the spectacular fireworks over San Francisco Bay from Aquatic Park, Pier 39, and Marina Green.

Americans celebrate US Independence Day.(AP)

Chicago’s Navy Pier, Illinois

Navy Pier in Chicago is regarded as the hub of the city's Fourth of July celebrations. While the city conducts events for families, musical shows, and food vendors, the breathtaking fireworks show occurs over Lake Michigan .