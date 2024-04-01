Washington DC archbishop takes 'Cafeteria Catholic' jibe at Biden, says he picks and chooses…

Cardinal Wilton Gregory of the Roman Catholic Church has targetted US President Joe Biden, who has frequently referred to himself as a "devout Catholic". The archbishop of Washington, D.C. was asked during an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation" if he believes Biden's well-known Catholic background would help him win over American Catholics in the 2024 presidential race.(AFP)

The archbishop of Washington, D.C. was asked during an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation" if he believes Biden's well-known Catholic background would help him win over American Catholics in the 2024 presidential race.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Interview comes after Biden faced ire for marking Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’

In response, he referred to Biden as a "cafeteria Catholic" for selectively adhering to certain tenets of the religion while "ignoring or even contradicting" others.

While stressing that Biden is "very sincere about his faith", Gregory mentioned, “But like a number of Catholics, he picks and chooses dimensions of the faith to highlight while ignoring or even contradicting other parts.”

He further recalled a phrase a “cafeteria Catholic”, which means that an individual chooses what is attractive and rejects what is challenging.

Gregory, who says that he admire Biden "tremendously," seemed to have an issue with the president's position on abortion. He said he hopes that Biden will be more transparent about his personal beliefs with regard to "life issues," rather than "manipulating" certain religious aspects for his own "political advantage."

Accusing Biden of using the current situation as a “political pawn”, he insisted that the US President should say things like, “Look, my church believes this, I'm a good Catholic, I would like to believe this.”

The interview comes a day after Biden faced immense criticism for declaring Easter Sunday as a "Transgender Day of Visibility."

Since assuming office, Biden's association with the Catholic Church has been tense. In July 2021, Pope Francis denounced his positions on abortion. Biden's pro-choice beliefs and faith, according to Francis, are examples of his "incoherence."

Also Read: Easter or Transgender Day? Big row erupts over Joe Biden's decision, Trump seeks apology: Here's the big truth

Biden delivers Easter message

Extending wishes to Christians on Easter Sunday, Biden said in a statement that "Easter reminds us of the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection".

Also Read: Caitlyn Jenner slams Biden for proclaiming Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter, but the days coincided by chance

“As we gather with loved ones, we remember Jesus' sacrifice. We pray for one another and cherish the blessing of the dawn of new possibilities. And with wars and conflict taking a toll on innocent lives around the world, we renew our commitment to work for peace, security, and dignity for all people," he stated.