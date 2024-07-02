US Independence Day Parades: Here's a guide to the best local celebrations on July 4

In the United States, July 4th marks a unique day filled with joyous Independence Day festivities across the nation with cities holding patriotic celebrations and parades, and lighting up with fireworks. US Independence Day is celebrated every year on July 4. It is one of the most colorful festivals in America.(AP)

Here are the best cities to visit to witness spectacular US Independence Day celebrations. These locations provide the ideal atmosphere for an unforgettable experience, considering splendid fireworks and vibrant parades.

Mount Rushmore, South Dakota

If you want to shake hands with the presidents on US Independence Day then you must visit Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt are the four presidents shown on the sculpture, and re-enactors will be present to play them. These re-enactors will hold a press conference in the Carvers' Marketplace on July 3. And yes, you will be allowed to ask a question.

They will interact with guests and sign autographs on July 3 and 4. At 9 p.m. on both nights. The fictitious previous presidents will be available to interact with guests and sign autographs on July 3 and 4. Visitors can experience the customary sculpture lighting ceremony from the park's amphitheater on both evenings at 9 p.m., accompanied by additional musical acts.

Fire Island Pines, New York

New York's Fire Island Pines is a scenic area renowned for its beaches and communities. It's an iconic spot for joyous festivities if you're traveling there on US Independence Day. The sandy beaches of The Pines are ideal for hosting beach parties with cocktails, dancing, and music.

At night, visitors can witness amazing fireworks show over the water.

Boston, Massachusetts

The historic city of Boston, Massachusetts, is known for its customs and culture. Renowned for its crucial part in American history, the city provides a fusion of contemporary attractions and colonial elegance. It hosts a number of joyful events to celebrate US Independence Day.

In Boston, one can enjoy local music performances, popular tasting events and spectacular fireworks. Moreover, the Boston Pops orchestra conducts a unique concert at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade.

New Hampshire's Hanover

Hanover is a quaint town renowned for its lively and historic neighbourhood. The town is a wonderful location since it provides outdoor activities, natural splendor, and a wide range of local festivities. The events of this year's Independence Day, including games, parades, and live entertainment, will take place on Dartmouth Green.

On July 4, the parade will begin at 10 am. Later, several events will be conducted at Dartmouth Green from 11 am to 1 pm. These fun-filled activities will range from pie-eating competition, live music, vintage games, pie-eating contest and pony and wagon rides.

The theme of this year's event is "Sweet Summertime in Hanover," featuring summer treats like watermelon and ice cream.

Huntington Beach, California

Dubbed as "Surf City USA'', Huntington Beach, California, hosts an amazing shoreline, and a lively surf culture. It's an ideal destination for beach lovers and explorers because of its beaches and a wide range of outdoor activities. The city offers the best dining options and shopping opportunities.

The annual 4th July Parade includes bands, community organisations, fireworks and floats. The city will hold the Pier Plaza festival and a race along the scenic coastline.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The historic city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is considered as the cradle of American independence. It provides a wealth of cultural events, including visits to famous sites like Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. Philadelphia hosts the Wawa Welcome America festival, a 16-day celebration of Independence Day, starting from June 21. The highlights of the event consist of fireworks, parades, block parties, concerts and daily free admission to various museums.

Orlando, Florida

Florida's Orlando is renowned for Walt Disney World and Universal Studios. The city features lovely parks, a thriving dining and nightlife scene, and a rich cultural environment. Orlando offers visitors of all ages countless hours of enjoyment and adventure thanks to its pleasant weather and variety of activities. Orlando has a number of activities throughout the city to celebrate Independence Day.

Some of these events include fireworks and live music in Lake Eola Park and live music, and kid-friendly events in ICON Park.