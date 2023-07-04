US Independence Day 2023 LIVE updates: Parade celebrations in Washington, D.C.
US Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: 247th anniversary of USA's freedom, celebrations across the nation
The United States is celebrating the 247th anniversary of its independence on 4th July 2023. On this historic day, USA leaders and its citizens commemorate the sacrifices of the nation's revolutionaries who fought for independence from the British in 1776 and also acknowledge the efforts of US soldiers and military in safeguarding the nation.
Millions of US citizens also use the holiday to party, relish sumptuous meals, engage in fun activities and have picnics with family and friends.
- Jul 05, 2023 12:52 AM IST
Check out this tweet by Empire State Building Twitter account
- Jul 05, 2023 12:38 AM IST
Watch Parade celebrations in Washington, D.C.
- Jul 05, 2023 12:23 AM IST
At what time Macy's 4th of July fireworks will take place in New York?
Considered New York's most impressive pyrotechnic show, fireworks will happen in the East River centered around Midtown Manhattan between E. 26th and E. 40th Streets on Tuesday, July 4, beginning at 9:25pm.
Over 60,000 shells (2,400 per minute) are expected to be launched off five different barges along the East River.
- Jul 05, 2023 12:20 AM IST
Interesting trivia- Which city is hosting parade for the longest time?
Bristol has been hosting the Fourth of July Parade for the longest time
Bristol, Rhode Island has been conducting Fourth of July Parade annually since 1785. It is considered to be the oldest annual 4th of July celebration to date.
- Jul 05, 2023 12:11 AM IST
Elon Musk sends a 'ROCKETY' wish
- Jul 05, 2023 12:00 AM IST
President of the Republic of Moldova extends wishes
- Jul 04, 2023 11:52 PM IST
When did Fourth of July first become a federal holiday?
Fourth of July wasn’t a federal holiday until 1870
It was in 1870 that for the first time, 4th of July was made an unpaid federal holiday. It took more than 70 years for it to be declared a paid federal holiday, in 1941.
- Jul 04, 2023 11:50 PM IST
Check out this interesting trivia related to the historic day- Fourth of July
Voting for Independence was not done on July 4th
The second Continental Congress voted for America's Independence on July 2. July 4, 1776, is significant because on the day Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence document.
In fact, John Adams who was important leader of the American war of Independence and the second US President, predicted 2nd July to be celebrated as Independence Day. In a letter to his wife, Abigail, Adams wrote: "The second day of July, 1776, will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illumination, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forevermore."
- Jul 04, 2023 11:43 PM IST
Indian Origin Republican 2024 Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wishes
- Jul 04, 2023 11:25 PM IST
Video message from Indian origin Republican 2024 Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy
- Jul 04, 2023 11:18 PM IST
Check out the message from US Ambassador in India
“Happy Independence Day, America🇺🇸! On the 247th anniversary of American independence, I'm proud to celebrate our freedom, honor our history, and embrace the values that make our nation truly great. May the stars and stripes forever inspire us to strive for a better future,” tweeted U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti.
- Jul 04, 2023 11:14 PM IST
US Embassy India share their wishes
- Jul 04, 2023 11:10 PM IST
Here is the wish from former President Barack Obama
Barack Obama tweeted: "Happy Fourth of July, everybody. Today and every day, Michelle and I are grateful to our troops and their families for their sacrifice, courage, and strength."
- Jul 04, 2023 11:07 PM IST
Check out wish from Republican 2024 Presidential candidate Nikki Haley
- Jul 04, 2023 11:03 PM IST
US Army promises fireworks as celebrations
- Jul 04, 2023 10:57 PM IST
Vice President Kamala Harris' message
On the historic occasion of Fourth of July celebrations, US Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted: “As we celebrate the liberty our brave service members fought and died for this Fourth of July, let us work to ensure every American can enjoy the freedoms and ideals enshrined in the Declaration of Independence.”
- Jul 04, 2023 10:55 PM IST
Check out Vice President Kamala Harris' wish
Today, we celebrate our nation's foundational principles - freedom, liberty, and justice - as we recommit to the ongoing fight to realize America's promise for all.
Happy Fourth of July!
- Jul 04, 2023 10:52 PM IST
President Joe Biden acknowledges the efforts by US Defense forces
- Jul 04, 2023 10:50 PM IST
President Joe Biden wishes the nation !
- Jul 04, 2023 10:49 PM IST
We wish the United States a very Happy Independence Day
