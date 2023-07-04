Home / World News / US Independence Day 2023 LIVE updates: Parade celebrations in Washington, D.C.
Live

US Independence Day 2023 LIVE updates: Parade celebrations in Washington, D.C.

Jul 05, 2023 12:52 AM IST
OPEN APP

US Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: 247th anniversary of USA's freedom, celebrations across the nation

The United States is celebrating the 247th anniversary of its independence on 4th July 2023. On this historic day, USA leaders and its citizens commemorate the sacrifices of the nation's revolutionaries who fought for independence from the British in 1776 and also acknowledge the efforts of US soldiers and military in safeguarding the nation.

Participants march during the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2023. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)
Participants march during the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2023. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)(AFP)

Millions of US citizens also use the holiday to party, relish sumptuous meals, engage in fun activities and have picnics with family and friends.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 05, 2023 12:52 AM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 LIVE updates: Check out this tweet by Empire State Building Twitter account

  • Jul 05, 2023 12:38 AM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 LIVE updates: Watch Parade celebrations in Washington, D.C.

  • Jul 05, 2023 12:23 AM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 LIVE updates: At what time Macy's 4th of July fireworks will take place in New York?

    Considered New York's most impressive pyrotechnic show, fireworks will happen in the East River centered around Midtown Manhattan between E. 26th and E. 40th Streets on Tuesday, July 4, beginning at 9:25pm. 

    Over 60,000 shells (2,400 per minute) are expected to be launched off five different barges along the East River.

  • Jul 05, 2023 12:20 AM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 LIVE updates: Interesting trivia- Which city is hosting parade for the longest time?

    Bristol has been hosting the Fourth of July Parade for the longest time

    Bristol, Rhode Island has been conducting Fourth of July Parade annually since 1785. It is considered to be the oldest annual 4th of July celebration to date.

  • Jul 05, 2023 12:11 AM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 LIVE updates: Elon Musk sends a 'ROCKETY' wish

  • Jul 05, 2023 12:00 AM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 LIVE updates: President of the Republic of Moldova extends wishes

  • Jul 04, 2023 11:52 PM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 Live updates: When did Fourth of July first become a federal holiday?

    Fourth of July wasn’t a federal holiday until 1870

    It was in 1870 that for the first time, 4th of July was made an unpaid federal holiday. It took more than 70 years for it to be declared a paid federal holiday, in 1941.

  • Jul 04, 2023 11:50 PM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 Live updates: Check out this interesting trivia related to the historic day- Fourth of July

    Voting for Independence was not done on July 4th

    The second Continental Congress voted for America's Independence on July 2. July 4, 1776, is significant because on the day Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence document.

    In fact, John Adams who was important leader of the American war of Independence and the second US President, predicted 2nd July to be celebrated as Independence Day. In a letter to his wife, Abigail, Adams wrote: "The second day of July, 1776, will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illumination, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forevermore."

  • Jul 04, 2023 11:43 PM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 Live updates: Indian Origin Republican 2024 Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wishes

  • Jul 04, 2023 11:25 PM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: Video message from Indian origin Republican 2024 Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

  • Jul 04, 2023 11:18 PM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: Check out the message from US Ambassador in India

    “Happy Independence Day, America🇺🇸! On the 247th anniversary of American independence, I'm proud to celebrate our freedom, honor our history, and embrace the values that make our nation truly great. May the stars and stripes forever inspire us to strive for a better future,” tweeted U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti.

  • Jul 04, 2023 11:14 PM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: US Embassy India share their wishes

  • Jul 04, 2023 11:10 PM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: Here is the wish from former President Barack Obama

    Barack Obama tweeted: "Happy Fourth of July, everybody. Today and every day, Michelle and I are grateful to our troops and their families for their sacrifice, courage, and strength."

  • Jul 04, 2023 11:07 PM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: Check out wish from Republican 2024 Presidential candidate Nikki Haley

  • Jul 04, 2023 11:03 PM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: US Army promises fireworks as celebrations 

  • Jul 04, 2023 10:57 PM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: Vice President Kamala Harris' message

    On the historic occasion of Fourth of July celebrations, US Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted:  “As we celebrate the liberty our brave service members fought and died for this Fourth of July, let us work to ensure every American can enjoy the freedoms and ideals enshrined in the Declaration of Independence.”

  • Jul 04, 2023 10:55 PM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: Check out Vice President Kamala Harris' wish

    Today, we celebrate our nation's foundational principles - freedom, liberty, and justice - as we recommit to the ongoing fight to realize America's promise for all.

    Happy Fourth of July!

  • Jul 04, 2023 10:52 PM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: President Joe Biden acknowledges the efforts by US Defense forces

  • Jul 04, 2023 10:50 PM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: President Joe Biden wishes the nation !

  • Jul 04, 2023 10:49 PM IST

    US Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: We wish the United States a very Happy Independence Day

    Welcome to the live coverage of 247th anniversary of US Independence Day

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden independence day kamala harris usa july washington new york city + 5 more

World registers hottest day ever recorded on July 3

world news
Published on Jul 04, 2023 11:10 PM IST

Scientists said climate change, combined with an emerging El Nino pattern, were to blame.

Visitors and tourists to the World War II Memorial shade themselves under umbrellas as temperatures reach into the 90's on July 03 in Washington, DC.(Getty Images via AFP)
Reuters |

‘Zombie drug’ Tranq: Flesh-rotting drug surges in US, leaving a trail of deaths

Tranq, a dangerous drug causing flesh-eating wounds and deaths, has infiltrated the US market. Users experience sedation, psychosis, and paranoia.

Registered nurse Jazmyna Fanini cleans the wound of drug user Crystal Mojica in a park in New York City on April 24, 2023. The tranquillizer, approved for veterinary use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has infiltrated the illegal drugs market in the US, with producers increasingly using it to augment fentanyl. Overdose deaths where tranq was detected have soared in recent years and in April the White House designated the drug an
world news
Published on Jul 04, 2023 11:05 PM IST
ByPrapti Upadhayay

US professor fired for demanding female students to strip in class

The request was uncalled for as there was no legitimate reason for clothing removal, the report found.

The professor also made inappropriate comments about the students.(Representational)
world news
Published on Jul 04, 2023 11:00 PM IST
ByMallika Soni

US Independence Day 2023 LIVE updates: Parade celebrations in Washington, D.C.

US Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: 247th anniversary of USA's freedom, celebrations across the nation

Participants march during the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2023. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)(AFP)
world news
Updated on Jul 05, 2023 12:52 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Biden's rating plummets to new lows, Trump leads Republican polls, DeSantis lags

Biden's approval ratings plummet amidst Afghanistan fallout and Supreme Court setback. Trump dominates early Republican primary polls, DeSantis lags behind.

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP)
world news
Published on Jul 04, 2023 10:00 PM IST
ByPrapti Upadhayay

Decisions taken in SCO meet will enhance India-Russia ties: Putin

The SCO summit, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, concluded with the virtual participation of the heads of state from all SCO nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin. (REUTERS)
world news
Published on Jul 04, 2023 09:40 PM IST
ANI |

King Charles ‘gets stressed’ out in public when wife Camilla ‘is not around’?

King Charles tends to get a little stressed when Camilla isn’t in his eyeline, an expert claimed.

Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort wave as they greet the crowd.(AFP)
world news
Published on Jul 04, 2023 09:00 PM IST
ByMallika Soni

Prominent Russian journalist tortured, head shaved by armed men in Chechnya

The Russian Ministry for Digital Development and Mass Communications denounced the “monstrous assault” on the journalist

Russian investigative journalist Elena Milashina speaking on a mobile phone at a hospital in the Chechen capital Grozny.(AFP)
world news
Published on Jul 04, 2023 07:33 PM IST
AP |

Prince Harry’s 2 remarks on Camilla ended 'reconciliation’ with father?

King Charles found two of Prince Harry's remarks unforgivable.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is seen. (Reuters)
world news
Published on Jul 04, 2023 07:00 PM IST
ByMallika Soni

American Airlines' passenger claims she's seated next to ‘unreal’ person | VIDEO

The American Airlines on Monday witnessed a bizarre incident where a woman had an outburst over being seated next to an “imaginary” person.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by user @texaskansasnnn, however, it was soon taken down.(Twitter)
world news
Published on Jul 04, 2023 06:27 PM IST
ByManjiri Chitre

Explained: New child labour laws in US state lets teens work six hours a day

The bill, which was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, allows 14 and 15-year-old teens to work additional, six, hours everyday even when their school is in session.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (AP)
world news
Published on Jul 04, 2023 06:25 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

China cancels planned trip by EU's foreign policy chief; gives no reason

Josep Borrell was due to visit Beijing on July 10 to meet his Chinese counterpart & 'discuss strategic issues' including human rights & Russia's war in Ukraine.

An attendant walks past EU and China flags in Beijing, China. (Reuters/File)
world news
Updated on Jul 04, 2023 06:06 PM IST
Reuters |

Indian-American Congresswoman's stalker sentenced to 364 days in prison

Seattle police arrested the accused with a handgun outside Jayapal’s house a year ago.

US Representative Pramila Jayapal(AFP)
world news
Published on Jul 04, 2023 05:13 PM IST
PTI |

Why King Charles cannot forgive Prince Harry: ‘He’s afraid that his son…'

Prince Harry once said there could have been two books about his life.

King Charles III and Prince Harry.
world news
Published on Jul 04, 2023 05:00 PM IST
ByMallika Soni

After Modi's warning, Pak slams use of terrorism for 'diplomatic point-scoring'

Sharif's remarks came after Modi labelled terrorism a 'threat to regional and global peace'.

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during the COP27 climate summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news
Published on Jul 04, 2023 04:31 PM IST
ByManjiri Chitre
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out