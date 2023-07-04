US Independence Day 2023 LIVE updates: Parade celebrations in Washington, D.C.

The United States is celebrating the 247th anniversary of its independence on 4th July 2023. On this historic day, USA leaders and its citizens commemorate the sacrifices of the nation's revolutionaries who fought for independence from the British in 1776 and also acknowledge the efforts of US soldiers and military in safeguarding the nation.

Participants march during the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2023. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)(AFP)