US Independence Day: What's open and closed on July 4th across the country

As the country gears up to celebrate Independence Day on July 4th, it's important to know which places will be open and which ones will be closed. This guide will help you plan your day efficiently. 4th July Federal holiday: Guide to banks, mail services, stores opening and closing time(Getty Images via AFP)

Will the banks be open or closed on July 4th?

All major banks, including Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank, and JPMorgan Chase, will be closed on July 4th.

Will Post Offices and Mail Delivery be open or closed on July 4th?

- Post offices will be closed.

- Mail delivery will be limited.

- Public libraries and the Department of Motor Vehicles will also be closed.

People can still order stamps, print shipping labels, and request package pickups online. However, pickups may occur on the next scheduled delivery day. Stamps are also available at major grocery stores, big box stores, some pharmacies, and even some ATMs.

Will grocery stores be open or closed on July 4?

The pharmacy within these stores may have different operating hours. If you need to consult a pharmacist or pick up a prescription, call ahead to confirm their holiday hours.

- Albertsons: Open regular hours, pharmacy closed.

- ALDI: Open with limited hours.

- Big Y: Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- BJ's Wholesale Club: Open regular hours.

- Giant Food: Open regular hours.

- H-E-B: Open regular hours, pharmacy from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Kroger: Open, hours vary by location.

- Publix: Open regular hours.

- Ralphs: Open, hours vary by location.

- Safeway: Open regular hours.

- Sam's Club: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Plus Members from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Stop & Shop: Open regular hours.

- Target: Open regular hours.

- Trader Joe's: Close at 5 p.m.

- Walmart: Open regular hours.

- Whole Foods: Open regular hours.

- Wegmans: Open regular hours.

Will Convenience Stores be open or closed on July 4?

- CVS: Open regular hours, pharmacy hours may vary.

- Dollar General: Open regular hours.

- Home Depot: Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

- Lowe's: Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

- Rite Aid: Open regular hours.

- Walgreens: Open regular hours.

Will Retail Stores be open or closed on July 4?

- Kohl's: Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Macy's: Most stores open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Will Restaurants Open be open or closed on July 4?

- Arby's

- Applebee’s

- Burger King

- Buffalo Wild Wings

- Chili’s

- Chick-fil-A

- Cold Stone Creamery

- The Cheesecake Factory

- Chipotle

- Dairy Queen

- Denny's

- Dunkin'

- IHOP

- McDonald’s

- Olive Garden

- Red Lobster

- Subway

- Starbucks

- Wendy's

Which Stores will be Closed on July 4

-Costco to remain closed

By knowing what's open and closed, you can plan your Independence Day celebrations without any last-minute surprises. Enjoy the holiday!