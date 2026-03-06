US jet crashes in Iraq? CENTCOM debunks claims as Basrah videos go viral amid Iran conflict
Viral videos circulating on social media claimed that a US jet had crashed in Basrah, Iraq, amid the conflict with Iran, but CENTCOM has denied these claims.
Viral videos circulated online appeared to show that a US jet had crashed in Basrah or Basra, Iraq, amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. However, CENTCOM, or United States Central Command shared an update on X, quashing these rumors.
“Rumors are circulating on social media of a U.S. fighter jet shot down over Basra. These are baseless and NOT TRUE,” they wrote.
Videos of alleged US jet crash go viral
Prior to the clarification, several videos began to circulate on social media, albeit from unverified profiles. “Unconfirmed footage of the ejected pilot in Basrah,” a page noted. The alleged video appeared to show a person in a parachute.
The video was viewed over 32,000 times at the time of writing. One person also claimed “The American pilot whose jet crashed in Basrah yesterday and descended by parachute, is reportedly being served tea in one of the tribal guesthouses. Not confirmed news though.”
Follow: Dubai news LIVE updates
However, the photo they shared was pointed out to be likely AI-generated by many uses.
Another person on X had claimed “US jet has been shot down over Basrah, Iraq. Pilot is in custody of the Iraqi special forces. confirmation comming.”
However, many also questioned the CENTCOM clarification of the matter. “CENTCOM quietly edited its statement about the incident involving a U.S. fighter jet. The wording changed from “the jet didn’t crash” to ‘the jet wasn’t shot down.’ The revision is raising questions about what really happened,” one page claimed.
Another added "U.S. Central Command denies that a US fighter jet has been shot down over Basra, Iraq. Their first version mentioned ‘crash’ but they changed it to 'shot down'."
Follow: US Iran News LIVE updates
Grok also fact-checked online claims, saying “No major outlets or verified footage confirm a Basra shootdown today—rumors started with unconfirmed local reports of a search/pilot parachute, likely mixing up the prior incident or fog-of-war chatter.”
Incident comes amid Iran tensions
The claims about the crashing in Iraq comes at a time when things are tense in the Middle East. Iran has been launching strikes on US allies in the region after President Donald Trump's administration along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched strikes killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Till now, no US fighter plane has been confirmed to have been shot down by Iran. Three F15s were downed on March 2, 2026, which is believed to have resulted from a friendly fire incident involving Kuwaiti defense forces.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More