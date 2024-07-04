US July 4th Celebrations: Marblehead cancels fireworks show after barge goes up in flames

Ahead of the US Independence Day, Marblehead authorities were forced to cancel the annual Fourth of July firework show following an overnight barge fire on Wednesday. In Marblehead, the fire department and the Harbormaster are currently examining the cause of the blaze.(X)

The Marblehead Fire Department rushed to a barge at the harbor's mouth to douse the flames. State environmental police and US Coast Guard were also present on the spot battling the blaze.

Early on Thursday morning, the Marblehead Fireworks and Harbor Illumination posted on social media that the barge in the north coast village of Marblehead caught fire in the middle of the night.

In the dramatic video, a boat can be seen passing by the waterside inferno and its dense smoke plumes.

The fire agency and the Harbormaster are currently examining the cause of the blaze.

In a post on X, Marblehead Fireworks and Harbor Illumination announced that they have cancelled the show because “Fire Marshal won't allow our vendor to perform any fireworks until determination of how the barge was able to catch fire.”

Fourth of July shooting sees three injured in Texas

Three persons, including a teenager, were shot in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday morning, according to the police.

Police were called to a house off Steves Avenue at around 2:30 in the morning after a group of men fired bullets into the rear.

After police arrived on the scene, they found two males in their 30s and a 17-year-old had been shot. While two were hit in the leg and shoulder, one sustained injuries to the abdomen.

Also Read: 4th of July Fireworks in Seattle, New York, Dallas, San Diego and more: Top locations to explore

According to local news source KENS 5, the three victims were taken to the hospital, where two were said to be in a stable condition and the third one remains in a serious condition.

Four men were taken into custody following the incident, as per the San Antonio Police Department.