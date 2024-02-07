US jury awards $25mn to Oklahoma man after newspaper wrongfully identified him as racist

A jury in Oklahoma on Monday awarded a man $25 million in damages after he was erroneously named by a newspaper as a high school basketball commentator who insulted athletes based on their race. After the verdict, Sapulpa said he felt “numb", adding that “My kids, their last name is cleared, too", NonDoc.com reported.(Unsplash)

Scott Sapulpa was one of two men who provided commentary on the girls' playoff match between Midwest City High School and Norman High School in March 2021.

After the verdict, Sapulpa said he felt “numb", adding that “My kids, their last name is cleared, too", NonDoc.com reported.

In Muskogee County, Scott Sapulpa was granted $20 million in punitive damages in addition to $5 million in actual damages, The Associated Press reported.

Responding to the verdict, Sapulpa’s attorney Michael Barkett said, "We're just so happy for Scott. Hopefully this will vindicate his name."

According to Barkett, the jury determined that the newspaper had behaved with genuine malice in response to Sapulpa's allegations of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, allowing them to consider punitive damages.

Lark-Marie Anton, a spokesperson for The Oklahoman’s owner, Gannett, said the company was dissatisfied with the jury's verdict and would be filing an appeal.

"There was no evidence presented to the jury that The Oklahoman acted with any awareness that what was reported was false or with any intention to harm the plaintiff in this case," Anton said.

Norman-Midwest City girls high school basketball game

The aforementioned incident took place before the Norman-Midwest City girls basketball game in 2021. As one team knelt for the national anthem, one of the livestream announcers denigrated them and hurled racial slurs.

“They’re kneeling? (Expletive) them,” one commentator said. “I hope Norman gets their ass kicked … (Expletive) (epithet).”

At first, the comment was attributed to Sapulpa by the publication. The Oklahoman was informed by the streaming service's owner, Matt Rowan, that he was the person who made the remarks. He sought an apology and blamed his use of racist language on his blood-sugar levels.

Meanwhile, Gannett lawyer Bob Nelon noted that the corporation swiftly removed Sapulpa's name after realising its error.

He contended that awarding Sapulpa such a large sum of money would be detrimental to the community's local newspapers.

“Newspapers are made up of people, and people make mistakes. Mistakes happen,” Nelon stated.

“Gannett is made up of people — over 11,000 people. When you punish Gannett, you’re punishing all those small-town newspaper editors.”