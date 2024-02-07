US military helicopter with 5 Marines onboard goes missing in Southern California, search operation underway

A US military helicopter carrying five Marines onboard on a flight from Nevada to California went missing on Tuesday, prompting first responders to launch a search and rescue operation. California search and rescue crews are looking for a missing CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter with five Marines aboard, the Marine Corps said. (Unsplash)

A representative for the US Marine Corps said on Wednesday that the unit is looking for a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter that was "reported overdue" when it was moving from a base close to Las Vegas to one in San Diego.

"The U.S. Marine Corps is searching for five U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing," Marine Corps Air Station Miramar told Fox News. “The Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Creech Air Force Base to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Feb. 6, 2024, when the aircraft was reported overdue.”

"The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is coordinating search and rescue efforts with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the Civil Air Patrol. The most up-to-date information will be released as it becomes available," the statement continued.

Search and rescue operation launched

Early on Wednesday morning, local first responders were contacted in relation to the incident. The "atmospheric river" storm that was affecting the area forced the San Diego Sheriff's Office to postpone sending a helicopter in an attempt to start the search right away.

California Fire authorities discovered nothing when they responded to the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter's last known location over the Cleveland National Forest.

The CH-53E Super Stallion, which entered active service in 1981, is regarded as a backbone of Marine Corps aviation and is typically used for transport duties. It can accommodate up to 37 passengers.

US CV-22 Osprey aircraft crashed near Japan, killing eight

The event occurred about two months after an Osprey aircraft from the United States Air Force crashed off the coast of Japan in December. The tragedy claimed the lives of all eight crew members.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and peers of all who are impacted by this mishap and loss of life," said Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander in a statement. "In times like these, where service to our nation is not just a personal commitment but also a legacy woven into the fabric of our families, the depth of sorrow is immeasurable. The honorable service of these eight Airmen to this great Nation will never be forgotten, as they are now among the giants who shape our history."