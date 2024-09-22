Menu Explore
US poll of polls: Harris gains slight edge as Trump faces setbacks post debate

ByHT News Desk
Sep 22, 2024 03:18 PM IST

US election latest poll indicates a razor-thin race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

With just 45 days until the 2024 U.S. presidential election, the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump remains razor-thin. Despite Harris gaining momentum in the polls, particularly after the candidates' ABC debate earlier this month, the outcome is still far from certain.

A voter works on his ballot at a polling station at theElena Bozeman Government Center in Arlington, Virginia, on September 20, 2024. Early in-person voting for the 2024 US presidential election began in Virginia, South Dakota and Minnesota. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
According to a Guardian 10-day polling average released on September 21, Harris now holds a 2.6-point lead over Trump, 48.5% to 45.9%. This marks an improvement from her 0.9-point advantage last week and represents a noticeable shift from the near tie in early September. The shift follows the much-anticipated debate in Philadelphia on September 10, where Harris was largely seen as the winner. Trump, the Republican nominee and former president, drew criticism for focusing on crowd sizes and repeating discredited claims about immigration, moves that many believe hurt his standing.

Guardian 10-day polling average gives a marginal lead to Kamala Harris against Donald Trump
Kamala vs Trump: state of the race trends

A New York Times/Philadelphia Inquirer/Siena poll taken just after the debate showed the two candidates locked in a 47% tie, a slight improvement for Harris compared to the one-point lead Trump held before the debate.

Other polling, however, has been more encouraging for Harris. A Morning Consult survey, drawing from over 11,000 respondents, gives her a six-point lead, 51% to 45%, her largest margin since she took over the Democratic nomination from Joe Biden nearly two months ago.

The survey is supported by a separate poll from Quinnipiac, shows Harris with a six-point lead in Pennsylvania, 51% to 45%.

Moreover, the Quinnipiac poll gives Harris leads in two neighbouring battlegrounds, Michigan and Wisconsin, 5% and 1% respectively.

While the 2.6-point national lead for Harris remains within the margin of error, the latest figures show growing optimism for her campaign. However, with just over six weeks left before election day, both candidates will need to fight for every vote, especially in key swing states that could ultimately decide the election.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.
