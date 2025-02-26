US President shares AI-generated video of his vision for post-war ‘Trump Gaza’

Huge golden statues of Donald Trump in the middle of cities dazzled with skyscrapers, his entrepreneur buddy Elon Musk walking amid the showers of cash, Trump enjoying a drink while sunbathing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and miniature versions of his golden statues stacked in markets - this is the United States President’s vision for Gaza, a region currently lying in ruins and reeling from the aftershock of war which has not fully ended yet. Or at least that’s what an AI video shared by him shows. The video shared by Donald Trump features golden statues of him installed in the middle of roads. (Truth Social/Donald Trump)

'Trump Gaza'

Through his own social media platform Truth Social, Trump shared a video generated by artificial intelligence, which shows his vision of post-war Gaza, or as the video calls it - ‘Trump Gaza’.

Not just flashy cars and buildings, the video also features an AI-generated song in Trump’s own praise which goes- ‘Donald is coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see. No more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here.’

The video starts with a title flash that reads- ‘Gaza 2025, What next?’

It starts with the city lying in ruins after the war with Israel, before children are seen making their way into a futuristic version of it, which looks like it has drawn inspiration from skyscrapers of Dubai.

Elon Musk makes several appearances throughout the 33-second long video, first seen enjoying a meal, then dancing and walking amid a shower of cash.

A child is seen carrying a golden balloon of Donald Trump’s face before an AI version of the president is seen dancing with a woman. His name is also engraved on the buildings, reading ‘Trump Gaza’.

The video comes amid the ongoing three-phase ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza which has seen exchange of prisoners and hostages between the two nations. A 15-month long war cost both the countries thousands of lives.

In Gaza, over 48,000 people have died according to their health ministry, most of whom are women and children. Israel too lost over 1,200 people during the attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023 which triggered the war.