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US President Trump to pay state visit to China from May 13 to 15

US President Trump to pay state visit to China from May 13 to 15

Published on: May 11, 2026 07:41 am IST
PTI |
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Beijing, US President Donald Trump will pay an official visit to China from May 13 to 15 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

US President Trump to pay state visit to China from May 13 to 15

This will be the first visit to China by a US president in almost nine years.

The visit comes in midst of a prolonged US-Israel-Iran war, crisis over the blockade of Strait of Hormuz causing global energy crisis and the increasing tensions between the two countries over a host of issues, including Taiwan.

On Sunday, US principal deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said Trump would arrive in Beijing on Wednesday evening for what she described as a "visit of tremendous symbolic significance".

According to Kelly, the US leader will attend a welcome ceremony and a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping on Thursday, followed by a visit to the Temple of Heaven and a state banquet, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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